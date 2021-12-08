How to watch Kanye West and Drake concert stream on Twitch

Kanye West and Drake surprised the hip hop world when they announced that they would be performing a live benefit concert together, despite their long-running beef — and it’s all going to be live on Twitch.

Drake and Kanye are performing at the #FreeLarryHoover benefit concert in December at Los Angeles’ Coliseum to bring awareness as they advocate for the release of the Gangster Disciples co-founder currently serving multiple life sentences in federal prison.

As two of the biggest artists in the world, and with the pair reconciling after a years-long feud, the event is guaranteed to bring thousands of viewers, and it can all be viewed on Amazon Prime and Twitch.

Here’s how you can tune in to Kanye and Drake’s concert right on the Twitch platform.

Kanye West & Drake concert: Stream & schedule

The concert will be live on the Amazon Music Twitch channel, embedded above, and will also be free to stream globally on Prime Video.

The concert takes place on Thursday, December 9 at 8 PM PT (5 PM ET/4 AM GMT). It’s unclear at the time of writing how long the stream will go on for.

Can you get Kanye West & Drake tickets?

If you’d prefer to witness history happen in person, it is still possible to get tickets to the Kanye West & Drake concert, but it’s not going to come cheap.

You can find tickets on Ticketmaster starting from $100, while the most expensive tickets are on sale for as much as $1,250.

If you’re not in LA or aren’t able to afford it, then watching the stream on Twitch will be your best bet.

It’s unclear whether the Amazon Music Twitch channel will have VODs enabled for people to go back and watch it if they’re unable to tune in live, but we imagine the entire show will be available to watch across the internet before long.

Make sure you tune into the performance at 8 PM PT on Thursday, December 9 — you won’t want to miss it!