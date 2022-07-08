How to watch Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr.: Stream, card & more

Virginia Glaze . 48 minutes ago

After yet another “fumble” from Tommy Fury, YouTube boxer Jake Paul is now set to take on former training partner Hasim Rahman Jr. this August. Here’s everything you need to know to tune into this highly-anticipated bout.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were initially scheduled to box in late 2021. Fury has been an exceedingly popular opponent for the American YouTuber, as both are influencer-boxers with a similar record.

Unfortunately, a sudden injury caused Fury to pull out of their bout at the last minute, prompting Paul to go for a rematch against former UFC champ Tyron Woodley, instead.

Months later, Paul announced he would be returning to the ring on August 6 with Fury once again lined up. However, due to alleged visa issues, the fight has been scrapped once again.

Now, former training partner and 12-1 boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. is stepping in. Here’s what you need to know to tune into the upcoming boxing match.

Instagram: Jake Paul Paul and Rahman Jr. were once sparring partners.

When is Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr. happening?

Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr. will take place on August 6, 2022. Despite the change of opponent, Paul’s next boxing match remains on the same date in early August.

This will be his first boxing match since December 2021.

Where is Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr.?

Paul vs Rahman Jr. will go down at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.

This marks the first time either Paul brother has competed at what’s often touted as the ‘world’s most famous arena.’

Who is on the Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr. fight card?

Thus far, a full list of fights for Fury vs Rahman Jr. has yet to be released, but Paul has revealed that female boxing legend Amanda Serrano will be fighting on the card — and going up against Brenda Carabajal, a “WBO champion who has never been knocked out.”

Paul also says that Ashton ‘h20’ Sylve will be on the card, an undefeated teen boxer who is the latest to sign with Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions company.

Where to buy Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr. tickets

Fans can purchase tickets on the Madison Square Garden website.

Paul has urged viewers to be quick with their cash, as tix could potentially sell out fast.

Where to watch Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr.?

The bout will stream live on Showtime PPV, as opposed to platforms like DAZN, which Paul used for a few of his previous fights.

This is shaping up to be a massive undertaking for Paul as he steps in against arguably his toughest boxing opponent yet. Only time will tell if his fights against former pro athletes and mixed martial artists will help him come out on top.