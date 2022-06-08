KSI vows to take on Jake Paul in 2023 to determine who is greatest YouTube boxer

KSI’s return to the ring is imminent, but he’s already looking ahead after vowing to take on Jake Paul in 2023 in a bid to determine who is the greatest YouTube boxer of their generation.

In 2018, KSI and Logan Paul ushered boxing and YouTube into a new era by combining them in a way that was never seen before.

Things really got into gear during their rematch in 2019, which was a professionally sanctioned bout. KSI won again, this time by a split decision. Little did they know, they set the wheels in motion for a brand new scene.

KSI hasn’t stepped into the ring since then. Meanwhile, Jake Paul and Logan Paul have taken YouTube boxing to new heights by taking on professional fighters like Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Floyd Mayweather.

Advertisement

However, that’s about to change after announced he was making a return for one reason and one reason only: to take on Jake Paul.

He revealed it could happen in 2023 and explained why he’s so adamant about doing it.

KSI believes he is the “king” of YouTube boxing and one of the “OGs” who started the trend. Not everyone shares that view, though — because it’s been a while since he fought. So, one of his motivations is to “silence” the haters.

However, the other thing motivating him is the fact that people like Jake Paul have been thriving in his absence.

Advertisement

“I have been watching all of these pr*cks boxing away thinking they are sick, like Jake Paul,” he said.

For that reason, he wants to knock The Problem Child off his pedestal and prove, once and for all, that he is the one true king of the YouTube boxing world. And it turns out the fight could happen sooner than expected.

After being approached by a fan who asked him when he’ll be fighting Jake, KSI said: “Probably next year.”

Then, when the fan then told him people were dying to see it happen, he responded, saying: “I know. Soon. Soon.”

Advertisement

The video embedded above also shows KSI hard at work while training for his fight against an unnamed opponent in August. It won’t be Jake Paul. However, it will be someone he hopes can prepare him well enough.

Meanwhile, he also laughed off a challenge from former One Direction member Liam Payne, telling him to take on a lesser foe in Bryce Hall first, and if he manages to knock him out, perhaps he’ll consider his proposal.