Jake Paul signs undefeated teen boxer to his Most Valuable Promotions

Jake Paul has officially signed a high school boxing sensation to his Most Valuable Promotions.

Most Valuable Promotions’ latest recruit is top prospect Ashton Sylve, who is just 18 years old but holds an impressive 7-0 record in the boxing ring.

The undefeated upcomer has been boxing since the age of six, and while fighting at 126 pounds, each of his victories has been via knockout. Among the fighters he has defeated is 41-year-old Aldimar Silva, who he knocked out on February 26, 2022.

Jake Paul and his business partner, Nakisa Bidarian of Bavafa Sports, announced the news on April 18 during an interview with ESPN, where they explained the decision to sign him.

Advertisement

Jake Paul explains why he signed Ashton Sylve

Similar to ‘The Problem Child,’ Sylve has over 120,000 followers on Instagram – the fourth-most followed in his weight class – and that played a crucial part in getting this deal over the line.

Speaking of his new signing, Jake said: “When I came into the sport, I wanted to do two things: Really push women’s boxing forward and signing Amanda Serrano. And we wanted to help with young prospects and really help and be crucial in creating the next big thing in the sport of boxing.

“We believe Ashton has that talent, that flashiness,” Paul continued. “That style, that knockout power, that charisma to really be a massive, massive superstar and one of the next highest-paid boxers in the game in a very small and short amount of time.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashton M. Sylve aka H2O💧 (@ashtonsylveh2o)

Bidarian confirmed that they held meetings with Ashton’s family before closing the deal, stating “there was a natural affinity to each other.” On top of that, he added: “He kind of checks a lot of boxes that you would want in terms of the next big star in boxing.”

Ashton Sylve on signing for Most Valuable Promotions

While Jake Paul’s boxing exploits have clearly caught an eye or two around the world, it was his expertise in branding and marketing that made the teenager put pen to paper.

Ashton “H2O” Sylve is officially an MVP Athlete. Ashton recently turned 18 & is one of the hottest prospects in boxing. H2O will headline his next fight on May 21st in his hometown of Long Beach, California. We believe H2O will be one of the most successful boxers in history. pic.twitter.com/IyRETCm9ii — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) April 18, 2022

Sylve said: “I just felt like it was great synergy over there with Jake. I felt like we’re gonna do big things, the marketing genius that he is, he and Nakisa.

Advertisement

“I’ve been watching them since he started boxing and seeing everything that’s been growing up and waiting to become, I kind of felt myself the need to be there and be part of the team.”

During the interview, Paul confirmed that, just like Serrano (who he signed in September), the plan is to have Sylve feature on the undercard when he fights.

Jake is expected to return to the boxing ring this August, though his new recruit does have a bout scheduled for May 21 in Pomona, California.