Ibai’s next Twitch boxing event revealed: How to watch, fight card, date

Spanish Twitch phenomenon Ibai has revealed his next boxing event, and it looks set to be a big one. Here’s all the information you need to know on ‘La Velada Del Año II’ — or, in English, The Night of the Year 2.

In May 2021, Ibai peaked at over 1.5 million viewers on Twitch as fans tuned in in their droves to catch some of the boxing action featuring top Spanish content creators.

At the time he promised to set up another boxing event in 2022 if he reached over 1 million viewers (and even suggested he might head into the ring himself), and he’s staying true to that promise.

With a number of returning fighters and a big night planned in Barcelona, be sure to check out the stream below and the full fight card.

Ibai boxing event stream & schedule

Like the 2021 event, Ibai’s boxing event will be hosted on his own stream, as embedded above.

La Velada Del Año II will take place on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. While exact details aren’t yet confirmed, you can expect it to kick off during the evening local time. This could mean an early afternoon start over in the United States, but we’ll be sure to update this page when more information is available.

Ibai’s La Velada Del Año II fight card

Here’s the full announced fight card for Ibai’s boxing event in May:

Fights Jaime Lorente vs MisterJagger Momo vs Viruzz Carola vs Spursito Ari Gameplays vs Paracetamor Luzu vs Lolito

While Ibai did say that he would fight in the 2022 card, he’s not anywhere to be seen here — but we can’t imagine he’ll have much time for fighting anyway while trying to host an epic boxing event.

Make sure to tune in on May 25 and come back here for the latest news and updates on the event.