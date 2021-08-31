How to watch Fabrizio Romano’s Transfer Deadline Day Twitch stream marathon

Leading sports journalist Fabrizio Romano is hosting a 12-hour Twitch stream marathon for Transfer Deadline Day, which promises to deliver all the latest breaking news and plenty of special guests.

Transfer Deadline Day celebrates the final hours of the football transfer market, and international transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is marking the momentous day by hosting a 12-hour Twitch stream to take fans behind the scenes with all the latest news and updates.

Fabrizio made his Twitch debut back in July and has since amassed over 260,000 followers, so it’s not surprising that he’s decided to use the streaming service during such a huge event. He’ll also be joined by fellow sports journalist Francesco Porzio.

Advertisement

Here, you’ll find everything you need to know about Fabrizio Romano’s 12-hour Transfer Deadline Day Twitch stream marathon, including how to watch and what to expect from the day.

Fabrizio Romano’s Deadline Day Twitch stream

Fabrizio Romano’s marathon Twitch stream for Transfer Deadline Day begins on Tuesday, August 31, at 6AM EDT / 11AM BST / 12PM CEST, and runs for 12 hours until September 1, at 12AM CEST.

You can stream the event on his official Twitch channel, and we’ve embedded the stream directly below so you can watch along right here when it goes live.

What to expect from Fabrizio Romano’s Deadline Day stream

Fabrizio Romano and Francesco Porzio’s marathon Twitch stream takes place direct from Milan, Italy, and will give viewers all the latest breaking news and updates from Transfer Deadline Day as they happen.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fabrizio Romano (@fabriziorom)

“It will be crazy and fantastic, and anything can happen on Deadline Day,” said Fabrizio.

“I’m sure it’s the biggest opportunity to show the people at home how crazy a Deadline Day is behind the scenes, and it’s going to be one the craziest days of my life, for sure.”

As well as the latest news, there will also be appearances from “top guests” from around the world who will join Fabrizio and Francesco to discuss everything that happens during Transfer Deadline Day.