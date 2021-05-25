How to use TikTok's text-to-speech voice - Dexerto

TikTok has undergone a slight change with the text-to-speech being tweaked, and if you want to use it in your posts, here’s what you need to know.

For the longest time, TikTok users have been using the text-to-speech voice to narrate their videos whenever they don’t want to talk.

The female voice has helped produce some of the funniest and most viral TikToks that the platform has ever seen, but things have changed.

Following an update to the app, the women’s voice has now changed, but the process of using text-to-speech has not. So, here’s what you need to know.

How to get Text-to-Speech on TikTok

The process to getting text-to-speech on your post is pretty simple, you don’t have to go and use a separate or anything like that.

You just need to record the video or make the post that you want to use it on, then add text to it before posting it live.

Once you add text over the top of the post, you can select the text box and then add the text-to-speech setting. The video will then add using the new text-to-speech voice and you can post it to the world!

Record a video/create the post you want to use While editing, use the text setting to add text Type the text out and then click on the text box Select the text-to-speech option and you’re done!

Why did the TikTok text-to-speech voice change?

As noted, when you use text-to-speech now, the voice that was instantly recognizable before has now changed.

This is because of a lawsuit between ByteDance – the creators of TikTok – and professional voice actor Beverly Standing. Standing sued ByteDance in mid-May for using her voice in the text-to-speech setting without permission.

The voice actor’s lawsuit states that she was hired to do work in 2018 for the state-backed Chinese Institute of Acoustics research body to use in translations and that TikTok has used them without paying her, and it has caused damage.

There’s no telling if the original voice will return, but for now, the new voice is here and pretty easy to use.

Like the old voice, it should bring about some funny moments once users notice the difference.