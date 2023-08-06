What does ‘in a group with me’ mean on Snapchat?

While using Snapchat, you might have at some point received the ‘in a group with me’ pop-up message. Here’s everything to know about what it means.

Multimedia instant messaging app Snapchat provides millions of users with a wide range of features to enhance communication and social connections.

As with many social media platforms, it comes with its own set of terms and notifications, some of which may not be clear to everyone. One notification that has stirred up confusion these past few months is the ‘in a group with me’ pop-up.

On Snapchat, users can create group chats, add people to these groups, and share multimedia content. The ‘in a group with me’ message relates directly to these group interactions and has specific implications for the user. Here’s everything to know about it.

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov

Snapchat’s ‘in a group with me’ pop-up meaning

The ‘in a group with me’ pop-up often appears when someone adds you on the app. All it means is that this person is in a group chat with you on Snapchat, but they weren’t one of your friends previously. So, they have added you to the app.

The notification is triggered when the person clicks on the list of people in the group chat and presses your name. This allows them to add you to their friends’ list, and then you get the notification.

Essentially, this is the app’s way of informing you that someone you weren’t connected with has now added you because you are part of a common group chat.

This feature was first introduced on Snapchat in 2020, but after a period of experimentation and user feedback, it got removed from the platform. Now it has made a comeback in 2023.

