How to send & answer anonymous questions on Instagram

You might have noticed people using an anonymous questions feature on Instagram recently. This allows whoever clicks on it to submit anonymous questions to the user in question. But how do you use it? Here’s everything you need to know

Even though the concept has existed on other apps and websites for years, being able to ask users anonymous questions is a fairly new feature on Instagram.

As Instagram doesn’t have its own anonymous question sticker one of the most popular ways to host anonymous questions is via an app called NGL.

If you would like to learn how to use NGL to have your followers send you anonymous questions and messages, here’s how you do it.

How to post anonymous questions on Instagram using the NGL app

Download the NGL app. It’s available for both Android and iOS devices. Once downloaded, open the app. Click on the ‘Get questions!’ button. Then, enter your Instagram handle when prompted, then click on the ‘Done!‘ button. NGL will now automatically generate an anonymous message link that features your Instagram handle. This is the link your followers will use to send you anonymous questions and messages. On the ‘Play‘ screen, select ‘Copy link‘. Then select the ‘Share!’ button. You’ll then be taken through a quick tutorial on how to add your messages link to your Instagram Story. Review the tutorial and keep selecting the ‘Next step’ button until you see the ‘Share on Instagram’ button – click on that. You’ll then be taken to Instagram, where NGL has pre-made a Story for you that announces your request for anonymous messages. On this screen, select the Sticker icon in the top right. On the next screen, under URL, go ahead and paste the NGL messaging link you copied earlier. Then tap ‘Done’. Select ‘Your story‘ to post your NGL link to your Story. Your followers will then view your Story and click its NGL link to send you an anonymous message.

It’s not hard to imagine how anonymous messaging apps like NGL can go horribly wrong. People can abuse such apps to send bullying or abusive messages anonymously.

However, NGL has said that their app uses “world-class AI content moderation” to “filter out harmful language and bullying.” And it does offer a way to report any abusive messages that still make it to your NGL inbox.

