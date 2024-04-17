TikTok takes on popular Instagram feature with new Notes app, but there’s a catch

TikTok Notes is a new app from TikTok that aims to rival Instagram. It will let you share photo posts but there’s a catch.

ByteDance’s TikTok has long been rumored to be working on a photo-sharing app similar to Instagram, and now it’s available to download on iOS and Android devices.

Notably, TikTok Notes has a different user interface than Instagram. The feed on the app is arranged in a format similar to Pinterest with captions on the bottom. You can tap each post to see the detailed captions, likes, and comments. There’s a for you page and a following page.

While TikTok focuses on short videos, TikTok Notes aims to provide a platform for sharing and discovering notes, still shots, and memes. Think of it as Instagram before Reels and IGTV.

However, the app isn’t available everywhere.

We’ve confirmed that TikTok Notes is available for download in Canada on both Android and iPhones, but as of now, it’s not available in the US on either platform. Since the app is likely in its early stages, TikTok might take a while before rolling it out to more regions.

To check the availability of the app in your region, head to the TikTok Notes website or search for the app on the Play Store or App Store depending on your phone. Those who are able to download the app can sign up now for the service using their existing TikTok accounts.

TikTok hasn’t officially announced the app’s rollout, but a spokesperson told TechCrunch earlier this month, “As part of our commitment to innovating the TikTok experience, we’re exploring ways to empower our community to create and share their creativity with photos and text in a dedicated space for those formats.”