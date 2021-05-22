How to get the 'running lady' filter on TikTok: Versailles Run effect goes viral - Dexerto

An effect allowing users to put their face on an animated video of a woman running is going viral on TikTok — here’s how to try the filter out for yourself.

TikTok has become the ultimate place to find funny effects and filters, that range from simple beauty effects to bizarre animated creations that end up spawning countless viral trends on the app.

While some popular filters come from external platforms, others originate from the app itself and are developed by the TikTok team, making it even easier for people to try things out for themselves if they see certain effects are gaining popularity.

One filter that’s taking the app by storm is ‘Versailles Run,’ which shows an animated lady in historical attire running through grand halls and down staircases.

Right over her face is a space where users of the filter can put their own face, and people have been getting creative when it comes to their funny captions.

Some of the most viral videos show moments where the filter switches off without warning, leaving the creator running frantically with no animation.

However, it seems that you do not have to physically run in order to activate the filter, as the animation should start as soon as you load it up.

One of the coolest features of the effect, is that the camera angle changes depending on where you move your head, meaning every video ends up looking slightly different.

Where to get the running lady filter on TikTok:

Thankfully, this filter is available natively on TikTok, meaning you won’t have to go through a third-party platform. However, it’s not yet available in every country and across every operating system, so you may have to wait a bit longer before you’re able to get your hands on it.

Here’s how to get the filter:

Launch TikTok. Head to the Discover tab, and type in ‘Versailles Run.’ Tap on the filter where it appears at the top of the screen. Click the record button and the filter should start automatically.

The effect is proving to have great potential for funny videos, and many are hoping they’ll be able to access it from their device sometime soon.