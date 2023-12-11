How to get your Twitch Recap 2023

Twitch Recaps for 2023 are now finally available as we’re coming to the end of the year, where users can find a detailed breakdown of how they used the Amazon-owned platform. Here’s how to get your Twitch Recap.

Whether you’re a streamer, a regular viewer, or just a mysterious chat lurker, your Twitch Recap provides a summary of the content you’ve created or consumed over the last year.

For viewers, your Twitch recap summarizes who you watched the most, how much you spammed chat with the total amount of messages you sent, what your favorite emotes to use are, and more.

On the other hand, streamers will find a breakdown of their growth metrics in their Twitch recap, such as hours watched, new followers, and top categories you like to broadcast. With that said, here’s how to get your Twitch Recap for 2023.

What is Twitch Recap?

Similar to other websites and music streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music, Twitch presents users with a personalized, retrospective look at how they spent their time on the platform throughout the year.

This time around, users are presented with three different types of recaps: Viewer, Creator, and Community. Which recap you can view all depends on your activity on Twitch. Some users may qualify for one, two, or all three recaps.

All users will at least have access to the Community Recap, which details information about the collective Twitch community.

How to get Twitch Recap (2023)

Twitch previously sent users their recaps by email. However, many faced several issues accessing theirs. Thankfully, Twitch has solved problems many were facing by giving them the option to access their recaps through the platform’s website similar to last year.

To get your Twitch Recap for 2023, simply follow the steps below:

Go to the Twitch Recap page. Sign into your Twitch account. Choose which Recap you’d like to see (Viewer, Creator, or Community).

Twitch Recap 2023 comes in three different forms: Viewer, Creator, and Community.

There’s everything you need to know about this year’s Twitch Recap. For more news and viral stories, make sure to check out the rest of our streaming coverage, or check out our hubs below:

