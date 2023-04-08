How to find trending sounds on Instagram

If you want to make Reels on Instagram, there is a range of different popular audio you can use in your videos. Here’s how to spot the trending sounds on Instagram Reels.

Instagram Reels have become increasingly popular, following a similar format to TikTok with its video feed.

Just like TikTok, on Instagram, you are able to add a variety of different sounds to your videos, often featuring popular songs.

You may increase your chances of getting your videos seen by more people if you use trending audio, but how can you find them? Here’s everything you need to know.

Reels have become hugely popular on Instagram.

How to find trending audio on Instagram

There currently isn’t a simple way to view all of the top trending audios on Instagram in one place, which can make it a little difficult to find which sounds are going viral right now.

However, when you scroll through sounds on the platform, the ones that are trending should have a little arrow next to them. This can help to identify which songs would help boost your videos.

When you create a new Reel, go into the ‘Audio’ section and scroll through the ‘For You’ tab to see some of the available songs. You can also search for specific sounds, and see whether or not they have a trending arrow next to them.

Another way to determine which sounds are trending on Reels is simply to browse through the content that appears on your feed, and take note of reoccurring trends. Using these popular audios may help boost your Reel and get more people to see it.

If you want to know more about how to use Instagram, you can check out our other guides here:

