How to edit photos on Instagram: Best filters, TikTok hacks, Selfie edits

Ever wondered how to get a seamless theme going on your grid? Or how to capture that perfect golden hour shot? Here’s a rundown on how to edit photos on Instagram, including all the tools you need.

Instagram are constantly updating their photo editing tools. Once upon a time, you only had five filters and a brightness scale to choose from. Now, you can add endless effects, stickers, GIFs and even music to your photos!

You can easily find editing hacks on platforms such as TikTok or Pinterest. From ‘Vogue’ to ‘VSCO,’ so many different styles can be achieved using the factory settings filters.

But where exactly do you find all these tools? How do you use them effectively?

Best Instagram filters

Instagram’s layout has changed over the last year, so it isn’t as easy as pressing the ‘plus’ button in the bottom-middle section anymore. The ‘new posts’ icon can now be found in the top-right hand corner of the screen, next to the ‘notifications’ button.

Once you’re in the ‘new post’ section, select your snapshot and choose ‘next.’ You’ll then be greeted with 23 different filters, each creating a very different vibe. The filters you can choose from include:

Gingham

Juno

Ludwig

Valencia

Inkwell

If you’d like to select a filter on IG Stories, all you need to do is slide your screen left and take a photo. Swiping across changes the filter, from ‘Paris’ to ‘Jakarta.’

Other editing tools

If a filter isn’t enough, you can easily edit your photos using Instagram’s numerous other tools. Once you’ve selected your photo, just head to the ‘edit’ section on the bottom-right.

Each editing tool can alter your photo drastically. If you’re looking for a good golden hour effect, kick the saturation up a couple of notches. If you want a gloomy winter photo, turn the warmth down.

Instagram’s editing tools include:

Brightness

Contrast

Highlights

Shadows

Vignette

Best selfie edits

TikTok is filled with convenient hacks to make your selfies stand out. Instagram model Valerie Lisitsyna (@valerie_lisitsyna) has a 12-part series on the best editing techniques, poses and angles for that popping selfie.

The 11 step Instagram editing hack amassed millions of views on TikTok. Hundreds of users were discovering how to edit a glowing golden hour photo using free, accessible Instagram tools.

User Madeleine Troia showed her followers numerous different ways to capture a perfect selfie. These included using a car mirror, elevator, a photo grid and a security camera.

How to edit your story

Once you’ve captured a photo on IG Stories, a number of possibilities are at your fingertips. If you have something important to say, you can add text in multiple different fonts. If you want to humble-brag to your followers about the latest vacation destination, you can do so using the location tag.

All you need to do is look at your options on the top-right hand side of the screen. From there, you’ll be able to add text, stickers, music, drawings and more!

Here are some of the photo editing tools available on Stories:

GIFs

Filters

Text (in 27 colors and nine different fonts!)

There’s a world of editing possibilities waiting for you, so get creative!