Keemstar announces split from 20-year-old girlfriend after controversy

‘Drama Alert’ host Keemstar announced his split from 20-year-old girlfriend Christine Youngman. The star said he is “currently single and accepting applications.”

The relationship had been subject to scrutiny among fans and fellow YouTubers due to the pair’s 19 year age gap.

On August 7, Keemstar addressed the “controversy.” He stated that the only people who had a “problem” with the age gap were his “enemies” and “unattractive females.”

While some poked fun at the YouTuber’s relationship, others were quick to defend it. “She’s an adult, you’re an adult,” one Twitter user said. “Keemstar doesn’t date 20-year-olds,” said another. “20 year-olds date Keemstar.”

The pair call it quits after going public in August

Keemstar posted his life update on Instagram and Twitter: “Me and the girlfriend have broken up.” He insisted that “things happen” and “nothing is forever.”

The star took the opportunity to extend an invitation out to his followers. “The good news is, I’m currently single,” he said. Keemstar concluded the video by saying he’s “accepting applications.”

The YouTuber’s rivals have already weighed in on the situation. Ethan Klein questioned whether he’ll “call another fan meet up,” while Trisha Paytas reminded him “if you have to ask for ID, she’s too young for you bro.”

If u have to ask for id, she too young for u bro https://t.co/XKgNzmHgJu — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) August 24, 2021

After just 18 hours, Keemstar says he has already been sent relationship applications. He Tweeted a screenshot of a DM he received from a “22-year-old” fan who “cooks and cleans.”

Due to the backlash over his previous relationship, he joked “the internet has to approve everyone I date.” He then asked whether “29 is too old” for him.

Is 29 too old for me? She looks 24. Only reason I ask is because I forgot last time the internet has to approve everyone I date. — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 24, 2021

With all these applications rolling in, it remains to be seen whether Keemstar will finally find love within his fanbase.