How to save, find, and delete drafts on Instagram

If you want to prepare a post for Instagram in advance, the drafts function can be particularly useful. Here’s everything to know about creating, finding, and deleting drafts on the app.

Instagram remains a hugely popular place to post content on the internet, with millions of people constantly uploading and engaging with content, and building a network of connections comprised of accounts across the globe.

The app allows you to post a variety of different types of content, from standard pictures and videos to reels and stories.

If you’re not quite ready to post something just yet, or just want to prepare a particular post in advance, it is could be a good idea to make use of the drafts function. Here’s what you need to know about it.

How to create and save an Instagram draft

Creating a draft on Instagram is simple, and follows the same process you use to publish any post, meaning it’s easy to decide you want to save something as a draft.

To create a draft, do as follows:

Open Instagram. At the top of the page, click the plus button. Tap ‘Post.’ Select an image, then tap ‘Next.’ Edit the picture to your liking. Click the back button, and on the pop-up menu, select ‘Save draft.’

Where to find drafts on Instagram

It may not be immediately obvious where to find your saved drafts, but once you know where to look, it’s easy to access.

To find your drafts, do the following:

Click on the plus button at the top of your home screen. Tap ‘Post.’ Next to ‘Recents,’ there should be a section that says ‘Drafts.’ Click this. There, you can select which draft you want to access, and click ‘Next’ to write your caption, tags, etc.

How to delete a draft on Instagram

If you’ve decided that you no longer have use for one of your drafts, or just don’t want to post that version anymore, you are also able to delete them.

To delete an Instagram draft, simply do as follows.

Click the plus button at the top of your home screen. Tap ‘Post.’ Click ‘Drafts’ next to ‘Recents.’ On the drafts screen, click ‘Manage,’ then ‘Edit.’ Select the draft you want to discard. Tap ‘Done,’ then ‘Discard posts’ to confirm.

