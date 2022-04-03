How to do TikTok’s viral ‘around the world’ trend

TikTokers are going viral with their takes on the ‘around the world’ dance trend which sees them use cool editing effects in time with the popular audio on the app — here’s how to try it for yourself.

Short form video platform TikTok is the home to trends on the internet, with new dances, challenges, recipes, and sounds going viral on a constant basis and inspiring users to upload their own videos to the app.

People also love to get creative when it comes to joining in on popular trends, and this often means utilizing some cool editing techniques to give their video an extra edge, and inspire others to do the same.

Advertisement

One trend that has been garnering popularity throughout March and April has been the ‘around the world’ trend, which sees people dancing to a popular viral sound, with the camera spinning around them in a circle as they dance.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

These videos are often edited with a cool velocity effect, that’s made many of the clips go viral on TikTok, garnering millions of likes and views.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

If you want to make your own version of these videos, here’s how to do it.

How to do the ‘around the world’ trend on TikTok

In order to recreate the editing effects used in the trend, you will need to download ByteDance owned editing app ‘CapCut’ which is an app popular among many creators on TikTok. Users like Jera Bean explained how you can use the app to help recreate this popular trend.

Advertisement

Once you’ve downloaded the app, do as follows:

Get someone to film you as you dance to the viral ‘around the world’ sound, telling them to walk around you in a circle. Import your video into CapCut. At the toolbar at the bottom, tap on ‘Style.’ Select ‘Auto-velocity’ and apply. To do this trend, you’ll want the video to be roughly 6.5 seconds. Tap on the video, Select ‘speed’ and then ‘normal,’ before getting the duration as close to 6.5 as possible. When exporting your video you can share it directly to TikTok, before adding the viral song in and posting it to your profile.

Although there are a few steps involved, this trend is pretty easy to do, and the results can look really cool, giving you the chance of going viral on the app.