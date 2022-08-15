How to do TikTok’s Love Language quiz

TikTokers are finding out what their love language is by taking a quiz that’s quickly gaining popularity on the app — here’s how to try it for yourself.

Almost everyone loves a personality quiz, and TikTok has continuously proven to be a great place for people to share their favorite quizzes that they’ve taken, so they can share their results with their followers and compare with other people in the comments.

In recent months, quizzes like the Human Feeling quiz and the Mental Age test have soared in popularity on the platform, with thousands of people joining in on the trends.

One popular topic to talk about on TikTok when it comes to love and relationships are love languages, and now users are finding out what their love language is according to a quiz that’s seeing a new surge in popularity on the app, after previously becoming popular as early as last year.

For those that don’t know, love languages are ways in which people express and experience love, and include things like ‘words of affirmation’ and ‘quality time.’

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

How to take the love language quiz from TikTok

The love language quiz that people have been taking is from the website 5 Love Languages — simply click on the ‘Start the Quiz’ button to begin.

After saying whether you’re an adult, a teenager, or if you’re taking the quiz for your child, you will then be prompted to ask questions about things such as your relationship status, and what actions are more meaningful to you.

After asking a series of questions about different scenarios, you will be presented with a results page, that will show you the percentages for each love language.

In order to share your results on TikTok, simply screenshot the results page and upload it to a video — this way you can compare your love language with other users on the app.