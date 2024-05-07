How to get the flower keyboard on TikTok to make your name into a bouquet

TikTok users are going crazy for the newest filter trend, which allows them to turn anything they write into unique floral bouquets.

There are constantly new trends popping off on TikTok, including popular filters that sweep the platform.

The latest one to take over the app is the flower language filter, where over 3.5 million videos are made using the keyboard filter to turn names or any other writing into unique floral bouquets.

Users have then gotten creative as they’ve saved photos of the bouquets and made them into cute backgrounds for their phones or other electrical devices.

How to find the flower language keyboard filter on TikTok

The flower keyboard has gone viral on TikTok, with over 3.5 million people using it. Here’s how you can find it:

Article continues after ad

Open the TikTok app. Click on the plus button at the bottom of the screen to open the camera. Tap the effects button and then the looking glass. Search for FlowerLanguage. Click on the filter to get the filter to your camera.

From here, you can just write down whatever you want to see what bouquets you can make. Most people are seen making their names or names of their loved ones into bouquets, but you can create whatever you want.

Article continues after ad

To learn more about other filters that have been trending on TikTok later, check out our moon phase soulmate trend explainer or our guide on how to use the old face AI filter.