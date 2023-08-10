Lil Tay confirms she is not dead and her social media was hacked

Just a day after Lil Tay and her brother were reported dead in a post on her Instagram page, the internet star has confirmed they’re both in fact alive.

On August 9, 2023, a post appeared on Lil Tay’s Instagram page stating that both Tay and her older brother had passed away and that the situation behind it was under investigation.

Just a day later, however, Lil Tay has revealed that both her and her brother are alive in an exclusive statement to TMZ.

No, Lil Tay and her brother are not dead

In the comment, Tay’s family revealed that her Instagram account had been hacked.

“I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess,” she said.

“My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not ‘Claire Hope.'”

Tay sent her thanks to Meta for helping get her Instagram account back, and she’s since removed the fake death statement.

Although she has amassed 3.4 million followers on Instagram, Lil Tay has been radio silent for several years now — marking this statement to TMZ the first time she’s spoke publicly in recent years.