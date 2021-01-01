 How to change font on TikTok - Dexerto
How to change font on TikTok

Published: 1/Jan/2021 17:51

by Georgina Smith
Phone with TikTok loading screen
Wikimedia Commons, Solen Feyissa

TikTok

Yet again, TikTok users are finding creative ways to utilize editing techniques to their advantage, and are getting creative by finding fonts on other sites and putting them in their videos and usernames — here’s how to try it.

While TikTok may seem to have limited features to many users, people have made the most of the limitations by getting creative within the app, and even outsourcing some cool features from other sites.

The Text to Speech function went viral in December after users found that the robotic voice couldn’t pronounce certain words and names, and were using it to add all sorts of bizarre comic effects to their videos, even though the feature was originally intended for accessibility purposes.

Logo for the app Vont
Vont
TikTok users have been using the app ‘Vont’ to switch up their editing style.

This time users are getting creative with the fonts they’re using, going outside of TikTok’s fairly small selection of available fonts in the in-app editor. Some people have also been sprucing up their display names with some weird and wonderful text. Here’s just a couple of the variety of ways users can customize text on TikTok.

How to get interesting fonts in your TikToks

  1. Download the app Vont, available on the App Store.
  2. Click the play button at the bottom center of the screen, which looks like a triangle inside a rectangle.
  3. Select ‘Load New Video.’
  4. Choose which video you want to put text on, and whether you want to maintain the original dimensions, or crop to square.
  5. Tap on the video and click ‘Add Text.’
  6. By selecting the font button, you can choose from a variety of fonts and embellishments, as well as being able to change size and color.
  7. Once you’ve written your desired text, click export and ‘Save Video.’
  8. Open TikTok and click the plus button to start a new video. Select the upload button at the bottom right corner and import the video you just customized on Vont.

How to change your display name font on TikTok

  1. Head to the TikTok Fonts Generator on LingoJam.
  2. Type your desired display name in the box to the left.
  3. Different aesthetic fonts including emojis will appear to the right. Simply highlight whichever one you’d like, and copy it.
  4. Launch the TikTok, click the ‘Me’ tab and select ‘Edit Profile.’
  5. Tapping the slot that says ‘Name’ will allow you to edit your display name. Paste your copied font into the box, and your display name will change to the new font.

With these methods, you can get your profile to stand out in the sea of comments underneath various TikToks, and have your profile looking particularly eye-catching for anyone who might want to give you a follow.

Entertainment

OfflineTV Rust server to be split up amidst xQc crew PVP drama

Published: 1/Jan/2021 17:14

by Alex Garton
Twitch: xQcOW/ Facepunch Studos

OfflineTV Rust xQc

The PVP drama surrounding OfflineTV’s Rust server may have been put to rest today as a huge announcement was made. Streamer and founder of the server Abe ‘BaboAbe’ Chung has decided to form a new server focused on RP.

There’s been a lot of discussion recently about the OfflineTV Rust server and how the admins should resolve the PVP drama. With over 50 streamers in total on the server, it’s no surprise that certain members prefer to play the game differently and actively PVP.

However, this has led some streamers to quit the server as they’re frustrated with losing their items and continuously being killed. One of these personalities is huge Twitch streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, who stated she was just “not having a good time.”

In order to resolve the issues, it was suggested that members who were killing other players regularly, such as Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, should be kicked from the server. Instead, Abe has come up with a better solution that should resolve the drama and please everyone.

Facepunch Studios
The new OTV Rust server will go live on 1/7/21 at 5 PM PST.

BaboAbe announces new OfflineTV Rust server

In an announcement on Twitter, BaboAbe revealed that he would be creating a new OfflineTV Rust server. This one will be focused primarily on RP and fewer streamers will be invited to join.

It’s worth noting Abe has stated that the original OfflineTV Rust server will remain active: “Original server will be kept up for everyone who wants to focus primarily on competition, PvP, raiding, etc.”

The new server will have specific rules that members will have to stick to, as well as “custom elements to protect everyone and their experience.”

Alongside this, Abe commented on a thread in the LivestreamFail subreddit on the topic of xQc and his involvement with this decision: “No matter how you might be speculating, this is NOT because of xQc alone.”

It’s obvious Abe just wants to resolve the drama and provide a solution that benefits both the PvP and RP players. By the looks of it, he’s found the perfect middle-ground and this should hopefully be the end of the problems

The new OfflineTV Rust server goes live on January 7 at 5 PM PST/ 8PM EST/ 2AM GMT. Make sure you tune into Twitch at that time to see which streamers have been invited to join.