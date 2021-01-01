How to change font on TikTok - Dexerto

Yet again, TikTok users are finding creative ways to utilize editing techniques to their advantage, and are getting creative by finding fonts on other sites and putting them in their videos and usernames — here’s how to try it.
While TikTok may seem to have limited features to many users, people have made the most of the limitations by getting creative within the app, and even outsourcing some cool features from other sites.
The Text to Speech function went viral in December after users found that the robotic voice couldn’t pronounce certain words and names, and were using it to add all sorts of bizarre comic effects to their videos, even though the feature was originally intended for accessibility purposes.
This time users are getting creative with the fonts they’re using, going outside of TikTok’s fairly small selection of available fonts in the in-app editor. Some people have also been sprucing up their display names with some weird and wonderful text. Here’s just a couple of the variety of ways users can customize text on TikTok.
How to get interesting fonts in your TikToks
- Download the app Vont, available on the App Store.
- Click the play button at the bottom center of the screen, which looks like a triangle inside a rectangle.
- Select ‘Load New Video.’
- Choose which video you want to put text on, and whether you want to maintain the original dimensions, or crop to square.
- Tap on the video and click ‘Add Text.’
- By selecting the font button, you can choose from a variety of fonts and embellishments, as well as being able to change size and color.
- Once you’ve written your desired text, click export and ‘Save Video.’
- Open TikTok and click the plus button to start a new video. Select the upload button at the bottom right corner and import the video you just customized on Vont.
How to change your display name font on TikTok
- Head to the TikTok Fonts Generator on LingoJam.
- Type your desired display name in the box to the left.
- Different aesthetic fonts including emojis will appear to the right. Simply highlight whichever one you’d like, and copy it.
- Launch the TikTok, click the ‘Me’ tab and select ‘Edit Profile.’
- Tapping the slot that says ‘Name’ will allow you to edit your display name. Paste your copied font into the box, and your display name will change to the new font.
With these methods, you can get your profile to stand out in the sea of comments underneath various TikToks, and have your profile looking particularly eye-catching for anyone who might want to give you a follow.