How to turn your TikTok into a Renaissance painting - Dexerto

How to turn your TikTok into a Renaissance painting

Published: 1/Jan/2021 16:08

by Alice Hearing
Renaissance time warp scan filter tiktok trend
TikTok: n4t4liep/ TikTok: victoriavaldez046/ TikTok: sara.adalid

TikTok

This past year has seen some extraordinary trends pop up on TikTok, with the app’s filters being used in increasingly bizarre and creative ways. As 2020 transitions into 2021, some users are turning themselves into Renaissance paintings.

The tag #rennaisance has been viewed more than 365 million times with the most popular videos showing creators transforming themselves into works of art that look like they belong in a museum.

Some have embraced the Renaissance aesthetic, going for a dreamy makeup look, bardot tops, silk shirts, and gorgeous dresses, while others have thought outside of the box, involving their pets or impressive items of furniture.

But taking part in the trend isn’t as simple as using one filter, a little bit of artwork and editing is involved.

@victoriavaldez046my favorite trend so far ##renaissance ##art ##fyp ##foryou credits: @rayce2♬ original sound – Natalie Pienkawa

How to turn yourself into a painting

The very first step is to take a video using the time warp scan filter which blew up in October when people used it to change how their bodies look or create illusions. You then need to take a screenshot of the final image and import it into an image editing app.

@katamogzReply to @qt_owoz ##tiktoktrends ##tiktokhack ##tiktoktutorial ##tiktoktaughtme ##learnontiktok ##renissance♬ Steven Universe – L.Dre

TikTok user Katarina Mogus posted a tutorial where she used PicsArt and Videoleap to make her masterpiece. Katarina uploaded an image of a renaissance background and edited herself into the foreground, before adding filters to make it look vintage and grainy.

She then put the image into the app Videoleap where she edited the clip to slowly reveal the edited picture as the time warp scanner descends.

@kaylawayylaSorry if this tutorial is fast. But part 2 will be uploaded very soon! Thanks for the love!👼 ##part1♬ Lacrimosa – Vienna Mozart Orchestra

User kaylawayyla who first posted a renaissance image back in November also posted a tutorial where she used an AI tool called AI Gahaku which took her screenshot and edited it to make her look like a painting, with the ability to pick from multiple different artistic styles.

She then used the photo editing app procreate pocket to blend the screenshot and AI painting together before also using Videoleap for the final product.

It might take a little extra time, but if you have the patience, and some time to spare at home, you too can look like you stepped out of a Renaissance painting.

Bella Poarch’s most viewed TikToks of 2020

Published: 1/Jan/2021 15:21

by Georgina Smith
Bella Poarch faces the camera next to a TikTok logo
Instagram: bella.poarch

Bella Poarch TikTok

Bella Poarch has gone insanely viral on multiple occasions this year on TikTok, combining some viral sounds with her addictive head-bobbing and more. She has become one of the app’s most well-known faces, but what were her most viewed TikToks in 2020?

Social media star Bella Poarch joined TikTok in April 2020, and without even a full year on the app she has managed to become one of the most viral creators, with her content smashing records and appearing on For You Pages across the world.

She primarily makes dance and lip-sync related content for her 50.9 million followers, but one trend in particular has people falling in love with the star. To the tune of upbeat remixes, Bella bounces her head up and down with a series of facial expressions ranging from cute to bizarre, a quirk that scored her millions of likes.

Instagram: Bella Poarch
The TikTok star has over 50 million followers on the platform.

Her dance to viral TikTok sound ‘M to the B’ even secured the top spot as the most liked video on the entire app, spreading across the internet like wildfire and cementing her TikTok fame.

With so many viral videos it’s been a great year on TikTok for Bella, but what were her most viewed TikToks?

5 – All TikTok Mashup – 167.3 million views

@bellapoarch

🥴

♬ All TikTok Mashup (JVKE – Upside Down) – JVKE 🌩

The All TikTok Mashup remix went hugely viral on the app this year, taking multiple already popular TikTok sounds and combining them in an upbeat track that users loved. Bella’s expressions filled dance boosted the song’s popularity even more.

4 – Knock at the Door – 167.7 million views

@bellapoarch

😌Knock at the door🚪

♬ Knock at the Door – Playsongs People

This kids song went unexpectedly viral when users started parodying what it would be like if famous TikTokers like Charli D’Amelio were to dance to the simple track

Bella Poarch did her own version where her movements matched up with the sound effects perfectly, inspiring even more videos from a variety of different creators.

3 – M to the B Part 2 – 169.9 million views

When Bella realized her ‘M to the B’ video had become the most liked video on the platform, she decided to commemorate it by recreating the dance in a duet with herself, making the video go viral all over again.

@bellapoarch

#duet with @bellapoarch I just realized this is the most liked tiktok video😭💕 Thank you and I love you guys🥺💕

♬ M to the B – Millie B

2 – The Banjo Beat – 197.7 million views

Ricky Desktop’s Banjo Beat had everybody loving the unexpected mix of genres, but it was the perfect recipe for a viral TikTok as Bella showed in her take on the song.

@bellapoarch

😆ok it was actually fun making this one

♬ The Banjo Beat, Pt. 1 – Ricky Desktop

1 – M to the B – 510.1 million views

Taking the top spot for Bella Poarch’s most watched TikTok of 2020 is of course her original take on the M to the B remix, far surpassing her other most viewed videos with this addictive track. Thousands of people tried to recreate the TikToker’s unique dance style, but Bella has remained seemingly unbeatable.

@bellapoarch

To the 🐝 🐝 🐝 #fyp

♬ M to the B – Millie B

Bella Poarch certainly seems to have found a winning formula with her TikToks, and this is only a small portion of the huge amount of her videos that have gone viral. Fans will no doubt be anticipating any new content the star is planning on bringing out in the next year.