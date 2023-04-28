How to buy Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Energy in the UK

Prime Energy is now going out for retail all across the UK, so here is your guide on how and where you can buy Prime Energy.

When once rivals turned business partners KSI and Logan Paul revealed their hydration drink to their millions of followers, PRIME, it was, unsurprisingly, a smash hit. Despite the many setbacks the duo faced, Prime Hydration was a certified hit.

With store shelves emptied out of their Prime the moment it was stocked, and fans lining outside of stores, every single KSI and Logan Paul fan wanted their hands on it. With many selling it on the “black market” for considerable mark ups.

And now, with the smash hit of Prime Hydration comes PRIME’s venture into the energy drink industry, Prime Energy, and it has finally hit the shelves of the UK. `

Where to buy Prime Enegy in the UK?

Just like when Prime Hydration released, it will be available in the same stores. Although, it is not guranteed that every single store will have them in stock. Here are the following stores:

Asda

Aldi

Tesco

Spar

You can also try to order it from Prime’s official website when it restocks, or you can try to track down cans of it using the fan-made Prime Tracker app which actively tracks stores all across the UK for Prime Stocks.

How much is Prime Energy?

Prime is currently selling for £2.00 in stores upon its release. However, it may increase in price, just like Prime Hydration, due to increased demand.

It is also worth noting, just like Prime Hydration, most stores limit purchases of the drink to three at a time.

However, there has been a few changes to Prime Energy for its release in the UK.

The caffeine amount has been decreased to 140mg from the 200mg in the US cans. And the cans themselves are slightly smaller in comparison to the US’s ones.

If you would like to read our review of Prime Energy, you can check it out here.