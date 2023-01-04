When is Prime Energy coming to the UK?

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Logan Paul & KSI have just released their Prime Energy drinks in the US, but fans in the UK are wondering when the drink will be available on their side of the pond.

At the beginning of 2022, Logan Paul and KSI revealed they had squashed their beef to launch their very own sports drink, PRIME Hydration.

Since then, fans of the popular influencers have flocked to stores in an effort to secure the drinks — leading fans in the UK to begin selling them at absurd prices secondhand.

Prime launched the next rendition of their product, Prime Energy, on January 2023 in the US and now fans are dying to get it in the UK as well.

But when is it going to release in the UK? Here’s everything we know about the product’s availability.

Prime Energy launch in the UK

Right as the long-awaited product was released on the Prime US website, the company posted a message on Twitter noting its availability.

On top of that, they gave fans in the UK a rough idea of when they’ll be able to put their hands on the product.

“UK followers, don’t worry – PRIME Energy is coming to the UK in April,” it read.

At launch, the drinks are available in five flavors: Tropical Punch, Lemon Lime, Blue Raspberry, Orange Mango, and Strawberry Watermelon.

Each 12oz can is packed with 200mg of caffeine, zero sugar, and even 300mg of electrolytes to keep you hydrated.

We’ll keep you updated as the UK launch gets closer. In the meantime, head over to our entertainment section for more news.