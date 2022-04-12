Logan Paul reveals ’99 Originals’ trailer for massive NFT project

YouTube star Logan Paul just dropped a cinematic trailer for a new documentary series detailing his next big NFT project — and it involves 99 unique Polaroid photos.

It seems like there’s nothing Logan Paul can’t do. The Ohioan first made a name for himself on Vine before taking over YouTube, and subsequently, the worlds of both pro boxing and pro wrestling.

After going the distance against the undefeated Floyd Mayweather and tag-teaming with WWE’s The Miz, Paul is on to his next great adventure… and it, of course, involves NFTs.

Following a year of teasing a massive project in the works, the entertainer has finally announced Logan Paul’s 99 Originals – a new and rather elaborate collection of tokens.

Logan announces 99 Originals

On April 12, 2022, Logan Paul released a video titled “I Made A Masterpiece | Logan Paul’s 99 Originals” which acted as a trailer for the project.

After facing off against Floyd Mayweather, Paul came up with the idea to take 99 Polaroid photos to document the most important days of his life.

“I need to take the craziest, coolest photo I can every single day for the next 99 days,” Paul stated revealing the premise behind the project.

The video also gave a glimpse at a few of the Polaroids that will be up for grabs.

Paul writes, “I broke bones, witnessed miracles, nearly severed my family, experienced substance addiction, traveled with the world’s wealthiest, fell in love (more than once), lived dangerously in the present, and concluded with 99 of the most significant moments of my life captured on tangible film.”

Each of the 99 pictures is a purchasable NFT. Starting on April 18, at least one Original will be auctioned on the main page of Originals.com. The auctions will last 24 hours, and after the project has concluded, Originals owners can redeem their physical Polaroid authenticated & slabbed by PSA.

Originals is not just another NFT

In addition to the purchasable NFTs, a docuseries following Logan Paul’s “transformative journey” is also planned to be released. But there’s also a twist for those who manage to secure one of the 99.

Owners are entitled to membership and voting in the Originals DAO (decentralized autonomous organization). Being a member of the DAO comes with a variety of perks including access to exclusive roles and channels on Discord, overseeing the Community Treasury, and voting for community projects and proposals.

Pauls has also provided a list of specific projects the DAO can affect:

Purchasing digital and/or physical assets.

Managing assets held in the Treasury

Funding creative projects by fellow DAO members

Access to exclusive experiential events

Topic suggestions or guests for IMPAULSIVE podcast

Sponsoring independent artists, gallery showcases, and activations.

Where does the DAO get its funds?

According to the Originals website, 50% of each NFT sale will go into the Community Treasury. Logan will receive 49% of the profits direct, and 1% is allocated as royalties to holders of Logan Paul’s Pokemon NFTs.

The DAO Community Treasury is a shared bank account. Its address holds the funds earned by the sale of NFTs and is the hub for all funding distributions voted on by the Originals DAO.

Despite the high production value of the trailer, fans are still skeptical of the project. Many have called back to Paul’s involvement in past crypto projects such as CryptoZoo, Logan Paul’s Pokemon, and Dink Doink.

But there’s also a massive outpouring of support for the project, and many NFT enthusiasts have expressed their excitement for the latest Logan Paul project. We’ll just have to wait and see if this project is a win for the Maverick Metaverse.