X-Men Wolverine Funko Pop gets 25% sliced off price

Own the iconic gatefold cover of X-Men #1 with this rare Wolverine Funko Pop! figure limited to 20K pieces and 25% off retail price.

Wolverine bursts from the pages of X-Men history and into your collection with this Previews Exclusive Funko Pop! figure. Based on Jim Lee’s iconic gatefold cover art for X-Men #1 (1991), this vinyl figure brings everyone’s favorite mutant to life with intricate detail and classic Funko flair.

Standing at 3 3/4 inches tall, Wolverine leaps across a background featuring a portrait of Cyclops. His claws are extended and ready for action as he faces an unseen foe.

The figure perfectly captures Lee’s stunning illustration in red and yellow colors. Presented in a hard protector case, this exclusive figure is limited to only 20,000 pieces worldwide.

Save more than 20% on Wolverine Funko Pop!

Funko

True X-Men fans and Funko collectors alike won’t want to miss this incredible chance to own a part of comic book history.

Expand your shelves with this legendary #1 issue cover that introduces the famous X-Men team. High demand is expected for the famous Canuck mutant, so act quickly at 25% off to snag this special edition collectible.

With intricate design pulled right from the comics and protective casing to keep Wolverine displayed in mint condition, this exclusive Funko Pop! is one mutant milestone you’ll want to add to your squad today.

