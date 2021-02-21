Logo
Entertainment

How SSSniperWolf gets more views on YouTube than MrBeast

Published: 21/Feb/2021 5:03

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Paddy Galloway SSSniperwolf MrBeast
YouTube: SSSniperwolf

Share

MrBeast

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is one of YouTube’s biggest content creators. However, the throne is being rivaled by Lia ‘SSSniperWolf’ Shelesh, and YouTuber Paddy Galloway knows the reason why. 

MrBeast has over 70 million subscribers over his numerous YouTube channels. However, his viewership numbers are being rivaled by a YouTuber who half only a third of that amount.

According to an analysis by Paddy Galloway, a YouTuber with 200,000 subs himself, he believes SSSniperWolf — a Call of Duty player turned reaction channel star — has cracked the code.

“SSSniperwolf has gone from a Call of Duty gamer girl to the biggest reaction channel on YouTube,” he said. “And listen to this, right now she’s getting more monthly views than MrBeast’s main channel. 

“Now, of course, she uploads more videos,” he added. “But it still poses an interesting question. What is SSSniperWolf doing that is different [from] other YouTubers?” He concluded it all boils down to three simple factors.

Paddy Galloway SSSniperwolf MrBeast

Factor One: Making Evergreen Videos

The first point he mentions is that she switched to making evergreen videos. “She has managed to make her channel an evergreen machine,” he said. “[They’re] videos that don’t have an expiry date. 

“It doesn’t matter if the viewer sees the video seven days after it was uploaded or seven months. The content is still relevant and interesting,” he added. “The majority of Lia’s uploads in recent years have this trait, which is why they continue to pull in residual views over time.”

“A lot of reaction channels are based around the latest trend or meme. But Lia essentially reacts to evergreen content herself,” he said. “She curates a list of highly viral videos from social media, YouTube, or TikTok, and then builds an evergreen theme around them.”

Paddy Galloway SSSniperwolf MrBeast

Factor Two: Trapping The Viewer

The second point he mentions is that she “traps the viewer in her content.”  He says, “it’s important to squeeze as much watch time as your viewer as possible. Lia does this by eliminating her exit points, which are moments in a video that cause people to leave.”

Some examples of her doing that include a three-second intro, getting into the reaction early, cutting all bridging sentences, and dynamic editing with fast-paced cuts, zooms, and effects.

Paddy Galloway SSSniperwolf MrBeast

Factor Three: Becoming A Clickbait Master

The third and final point he mentions is that she’s become a clickbait master. She uses vivid colors in her thumbnails mixed with images that evoke a sense of curiosity. However, more importantly, she uses dramatic expressions such as being puzzled, shocked, and happy.

“Combing these three aspects makes SSSniperwolf’s thumbnails irresistible for her audience. Think about it. The bright colors capture your attention, the emotion draws you in, and the source image means you just have to click to find out,” he said.

Paddy Galloway is adamant that these three factors are the main reason why SSSniperwolf’s channel has eclipsed MrBeast’s — at least, in monthly views.

It’s not because of her appearance or because of ‘simps.’ It’s because she’s figured out a way to beat the YouTube algorithm, or rather, get the most out of it.

Entertainment

MrBeast prank calls Dream to pitch gross video idea

Published: 21/Feb/2021 2:46

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
MrBeast Dream Prank Call
YouTube: MrBeast Shorts

Share

Dream MrBeast

MrBeast prank called Minecraft YouTuber Dream and pitched a gross video idea involving a bunch of poop, and it grossed him out to the point where he hung up the phone.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is best known for doing insane giveaways. However, he’s also a prankster at heart and loves to have a good laugh.

He recently branched out onto YouTube Shorts and has been uploading short videos that have the potential to go viral. And in his latest one, he pranked called Minecraft YouTuber Dream and pitched a gross video idea that drove him to hang up the phone.

MrBeast Donate Ten Cents Every Subscriber
YouTube: MrBeast
MrBeast’s YouTube content often revolves around insane giveaways.

“I am prank calling Dream. I literally just hit call. We are calling him. Dream Official,” he said. He held the phone in front of the camera to show viewers it was ringing.

“What up, Dream? I wanted to run a video idea by you, okay?” he added. “Next week, we want to go to a school, and we just want to take a bunch of poop and smear it all over every desk in the school.”

“What?” replied Dream. He was confused and not enthusiastic about the idea. Meanwhile, Karl Jacobs, who was sitting in the background, cupped his hands over his face and tried to contain his laughter.

“Yeah! Like, save up our poop for like a week straight,” said MrBeast. “Hear me out. Trust me. There’s a good plot twist.”

“What is wrong with you?” replied Dream. “I’m about to hang up!”

“No, so we smear it, and then when the teachers come in, we just stack all the desks and blockade the door,” said MrBeast. “What are your thoughts? I think it’s a banger.”

But instead of a response, all he heard was three loud beeps. Dream wasn’t having a bar of it and hung up the phone.

“He hung up!” said MrBeast, laughing. Karl was even jumping up and down in the background. It seems like they got the reaction they wanted.

MrBeast and Dream have crossed paths many times before, which is no surprise since they’re two of the biggest YouTubers on the platform.

They’ve even done Minecraft speedrun challenges together. So, it’s reasonable to assume they’re pretty good friends.

Still, it seems like MrBeast’s poop-smearing idea was too much for Dream to handle. He noped out of the call as quickly as he could.