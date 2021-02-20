Logo
MrBeast calls out popular Russian YouTuber for stealing his thumbnails

Published: 20/Feb/2021 11:17

by Georgina Smith
MrBeast next to Russian YouTuber A4
Instagram: mrbeast / a4omg

MrBeast

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has called out popular Russian YouTuber A4 for stealing his thumbnails, posting side-by-side comparisons that show the creator has been photoshopping his face onto MrBeast.

MrBeast is currently one of the biggest YouTubers out there. With over 53 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel alone, he has established a loyal fan base and a reputation for making bizarre, and often philanthropic content.

Jimmy is known for doing crazy things like buying islands, clearing out an entire store’s worth of products, and plenty more videos that both aim to entertain and give back to his audience and friends.

With the success he’s had, and the quality of his videos, it’s only natural that many creators out there will want to emulate MrBeast’s style, but sometimes people take a little too much inspiration from the viral videos.

mrbeast holding pile of games at gamestop
Instagram: mrbeast
MrBeast and co. bought out an entire GameStop, as well as other stores, for this video — and it wasnt cheap.

On February 19, Jimmy tweeted a series of screenshots that showed his thumbnails next to a popular Russian YouTube channel, A4. A4 has just over 28 million subscribers, with his videos regularly getting over 10 million views.

His videos largely consist of challenges like, “the last on to get out of hypnosis challenge,” and “24 hours in Kindergarten challenge.” Among the videos are some that are strikingly similar to MrBeast’s own content like, “the last one to leave the desert island challenge.”

In his tweet, Jimmy wrote: “The largest channel in Russia just takes my thumbnails and photoshops his face on mine.” The thumbnail comparisons show just that, with A4 using some exact copies of MrBeast’s thumbnails with the faces replaced, and others recreating the exact setup of the original thumbnails.

A4 responded to the tweet on his Instagram story, and from some commenter’s rough translations the YouTuber appears to brush off the backlash.

The translations imply that he considers the quality of the content to be the most important thing, claiming that he can do it better than MrBeast.

While many fans are calling for A4 to be banned, it’s unclear what exactly the rules are regarding copyright issues for thumbnails.

Regardless, the issue has baffled fans who had never heard of A4 until MrBeast tweeted about him.

Teacher goes viral on TikTok for berating “hard of hearing” student in Zoom class

Published: 20/Feb/2021 7:14

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
TikTok Viral Teacher Berate Student
TikTok: salwaabakar

A video of a teacher berating a student with hearing issues during a Zoom class has gone viral on TikTok, leaving thousands of viewers sickened and stunned.

It’s hard to predict which videos have the potential to go viral on TikTok. It can be anything from dancing and singing to a hilarious faceplant. However, sometimes it can be something far more serious, like a confrontation between a student and a teacher.

Somebody posted a video of a teacher berating a student who described themselves as “hard of hearing.” For those who don’t know, it’s the term used to describe someone who acquired a hearing loss in late childhood or adulthood or has a mild case.

However, the teacher didn’t seem to mind or care. Instead, he was more concerned with trying to get her to pay attention to the class. He paid no mind to her circumstances, and it’s left viewers appalled.

TikTok Viral Teacher Berate Student
TikTok: salwaabakar
The student, named Ms. Salazar, described herself as "hard of hearing."

“Ms. Salazar, I’ve been talking to you. Ms. Salazar,” said the teacher. 

“I can hear you a little bit,” replied the student.

“You can hear me a little bit? Why didn’t you answer all the times I spoke to you then?” said the teacher.

“I’m hard of hearing,” she replied.

“Why don’t we talk some time?” he said. “Why don’t you email me? We’ll set up a live Zoom, and we’re gonna have some real communication at some point in time, okay? Maybe you can have your counselor join us. Okay? Do you hear me?” 

“Yes,” she replied.

“Professor! She’s actually hard of hearing, so her translator goes in a little bit late. She can’t respond right away,” said another student.

TikTok Viral Teacher Berate Student
TikTok: salwaabakar
The teacher's words left thousands of people sickened.

“She’s not paying attention! She’s not trying. Are you her translator, Abygail?” said the teacher.”

“It’s slower on her end because she needs to get it translated, and then it goes to her hearing piece,” said the other student. 

“Okay, Ms. Salazar. Have your counselor speak with me because you got too much distraction to even understand what’s going on,” said the teacher. 

“Yes, I do. Because my translator is next to me explaining everything that you’re saying to me,” she replied.

“Okay, then maybe just have them teach you the whole class,” said the teacher. “That makes sense to me. I don’t know. I don’t understand it. But I see you laughing and smiling and giggling with somebody else. It doesn’t seem to me like…”

“Because I’m in a good mood. Like, why should I be in a bad mood?” she replied.

“You shouldn’t be in a bad mood. You should be paying attention to the class,” said the teacher. “Alright, whatever. Have your counselor talk to me.”

The person who shared the video said they were “beyond disgusted” with how he treated her.

But she’s not the only one. Thousands of others agreed, too, and the sentiment on shared on multiple social media platforms.

The teacher has been identified as someone who works at Ventura College, who are yet to comment on the situation.