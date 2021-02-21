Logo
MrBeast prank calls Dream to pitch gross video idea

Published: 21/Feb/2021 2:46

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
MrBeast Dream Prank Call
YouTube: MrBeast Shorts

Dream MrBeast

MrBeast prank called Minecraft YouTuber Dream and pitched a gross video idea involving a bunch of poop, and it grossed him out to the point where he hung up the phone.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is best known for doing insane giveaways. However, he’s also a prankster at heart and loves to have a good laugh.

He recently branched out onto YouTube Shorts and has been uploading short videos that have the potential to go viral. And in his latest one, he pranked called Minecraft YouTuber Dream and pitched a gross video idea that drove him to hang up the phone.

“I am prank calling Dream. I literally just hit call. We are calling him. Dream Official,” he said. He held the phone in front of the camera to show viewers it was ringing.

“What up, Dream? I wanted to run a video idea by you, okay?” he added. “Next week, we want to go to a school, and we just want to take a bunch of poop and smear it all over every desk in the school.”

“What?” replied Dream. He was confused and not enthusiastic about the idea. Meanwhile, Karl Jacobs, who was sitting in the background, cupped his hands over his face and tried to contain his laughter.

“Yeah! Like, save up our poop for like a week straight,” said MrBeast. “Hear me out. Trust me. There’s a good plot twist.”

“What is wrong with you?” replied Dream. “I’m about to hang up!”

“No, so we smear it, and then when the teachers come in, we just stack all the desks and blockade the door,” said MrBeast. “What are your thoughts? I think it’s a banger.”

But instead of a response, all he heard was three loud beeps. Dream wasn’t having a bar of it and hung up the phone.

“He hung up!” said MrBeast, laughing. Karl was even jumping up and down in the background. It seems like they got the reaction they wanted.

MrBeast and Dream have crossed paths many times before, which is no surprise since they’re two of the biggest YouTubers on the platform.

They’ve even done Minecraft speedrun challenges together. So, it’s reasonable to assume they’re pretty good friends.

Still, it seems like MrBeast’s poop-smearing idea was too much for Dream to handle. He noped out of the call as quickly as he could.

David Dobrik shares dream of hosting late-night TV talk show

Published: 21/Feb/2021 0:56

by Theo Salaun
david dobrik late night tv
Twitter, @DavidDobrik / Pexels, Monica

David Dobrik

David Dobrik, leader of the Vlog Squad, has shared his lifetime dream: to break into late-night television as the host of a celebrity-filled, potentially Jackass-styled talk show.

For many, late-night television is one of the cornerstones of American culture and entertainment. For Dobrik, who grew up enjoying such content before becoming one of the frontrunners of modern internet media himself, hosting a late-night show remains an omnipresent goal.

In the years before internet content began defining the cultural zeitgeist, late-night television was a pivotal force in the American entertainment industry. With hosts like Johnny Carson, Jay Leno and David Letterman acting as mouthpieces for popular culture, the role was deemed so unique and intriguing that it even became explored in critically acclaimed television parody The Larry Sanders Show.

Now, decades later, that role remains intriguing to Dobrik. As Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and others continue as mainstay hosts on TV, former icons like Letterman have shifted toward streaming services (in his case, Netflix). In an interview with Variety, Dobrik explains that he too wants to transcend media and pioneer modern-day late-night content.

Already comfortable interacting with celebrities, while earning the spotlight himself, Dobrik’s fit as a late-night host is easily imagined. So easily, in fact, that the Wall Street Journal called him “Gen Z’s Jimmy Fallon” back in March 2020.

In his interview with Variety, he expressed just how true he hopes that premonition could be: “I’ve always wanted to be a late-night host — that’s my big dream.”

From hanging out with Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat character to watching Chris Rock’s performance in Madagascar with Rock himself, it’s clear that the comfort around celebrity, and with pop culture, is there.

As for how Dobrik intends to get there? His new podcast, “Views,” is step one. Noting that the podcast offers him a chance to maintain his own studio, book his own guests and, above all else, practice hosting celebrities — Dobrik suggests that “Views” may be a path toward late-night hosting for content across television and digital media.

And that content may be a little weirder than Fallon and Kimmel’s current repertoire. Dobrik described his latest talk-show concept, which remains a work in progress, as “Jackass meets late-night.”