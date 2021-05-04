KSI slams Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather as "most pointless" fight ever - Dexerto

YouTube star JJ ‘KSI’ Olatunji slammed Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul as the “most pointless fight” in the history of mankind after a rearranged date for the boxing exhibition was announced.

YouTuber boxing might have started off relatively small, and only been between content creators, but it’s expanded way beyond that at this point.

KSI and Logan Paul have had a legitimate, professional bout, while Jake Paul has taken down both Nate Robinson and Ben Askren with knockouts on Triller cards.

After a delay the first time around, Logan is finally set to fight Boxing icon Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather on June 6th in Miami, but longtime rival KSI isn’t having it, and believes it’s not even worth watching.

“This is the most pointless fight in all mankind, I can’t believe it’s happening, I guess everyone’s just trying to get their money up,” KSI said in his May 3 video. “I’m not going to be a clown and pay to watch this, I’ll just wait online on the next day for the results, which will be Mayweather winning.”

The British YouTuber questioned just how the fight is actually going to be promoted, given Mayweather is up there alongside some of boxing’s all-time greats and Logan has lost to a YouTuber with minimal boxing experience.

“Oh, Logan Paul has a chance! Yes, he lost to KSI, this random rapping YouTuber, but trust me, all it takes is one punch!” he joked, continuing to poke fun at the matchup.

While KSI might not be inclined to watch, it seems as if plenty of fans will. The bout has got such a ‘freakshow’ vibe to it, that it will always attract viewers, even if the result does seem like a foregone conclusion.

Bookmakers also believe there is no chance that Logan wins, with Mayweather being tipped at a -100000 favorite. That means if you bet $100,000 on Mayweather, you’d only make $100 should he win.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens anyway, but if the buildup is anything to go by, the fallout should provide some spicy responses from content creators around the globe.