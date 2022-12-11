How much is a galaxy worth on TikTok?

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

The galaxy is just one of the many gifts you can send creators on TikTok to donate to them — here’s everything you need to know about how much the galaxy is worth.

TikTok is possibly the most popular social media platform out there right now, with new users flocking to the app every day to join in with the latest trends.

Like many platforms, TikTok has a live feature that allows creators who fulfill certain criteria to livestream to their followers. Viewers can comment on the stream to engage with the creator, and they are also able to donate using gifts.

The galaxy or universe is just one of the many gifts you are able to donate to someone, with each gift costing a different amount of TikTok coins.

Here’s how much the galaxy gift is worth on TikTok.

Unsplash: Solen Feyissa TikTok is a hub of viral content.

How much is the galaxy gift worth on TikTok

The galaxy gift on TikTok costs 1000 TikTok coins. This is roughly equivalent to $13 – $15, depending on what package you choose to purchase the coins.

However, it’s important to note that not all of that money will go to the creator. When a creator receives a gift, this is converted into diamonds, which can then be withdrawn as real money. TikTok takes a 50% commission, which means that not all the money used to purchase the gift will go to the creator.

TikTok gifts range in size, with one of the most expensive gifts, the lion, being worth about $400 dollars.

