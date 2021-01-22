Logo
Entertainment

Best YouTube boxing matches ahead of Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

Published: 22/Jan/2021 16:16 Updated: 22/Jan/2021 17:00

by Jacob Hale
best YouTube boxing matches Jake Paul KSI Logan Paul
Instagram: ksi, jakepaul, loganpaul

Share

Boxing Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

YouTube boxing has grown into a genuine sporting spectacle, with the matches between Olajide ‘KSI’ Olatunji and Logan Paul in particular producing incredible pay-per-view (PPV) numbers.

Those two have faced off twice, and both events showcased the vast pull that YouTubers and content creators have, smashing some of the biggest PPV numbers in boxing set by the likes of Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

Now, Logan is exceeding all expectations, preparing for a fight many professional boxers can only dream of, as he’s set to take on Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match on February 20, 2021. One YouTuber who has never won a boxing match against an undefeated legend.

Despite the odds being stacked against him, it is set to be the biggest YouTube boxing match ever and will be another unmissable spectacle. But what standard does the event have to live up to in order to become the best yet? Join us as we rank YouTube boxing matches in (a not very long) history from worst to best.

6. Jake Paul v AnEsonGib (January 30, 2020)

The fight between Jake Paul and UK YouTuber AnEsonGib was the worst YouTube boxing match so far. The hype generated was intense, and Gib had the whole of the UK behind him, but the younger Paul brother easily outclassed his opponent.

While expectations were high for Gib, who had talked a big talk in the lead-up, fans were left desperately disappointed when the fight was stopped in the first round.

5. Jake Paul v Nate Robinson (November 28, 2020)

While this fight didn’t last long — Paul won with a convincing KO in the second round to take home an eight-figure sum — it did show that YouTube boxing could be much bigger than just influencers going at it. Jake took on a legitimate athlete in former NBA player Nate Robinson and looked almost as comfortable as he had against AnEsonGib.

The event itself didn’t garner as much fanfare as his brother’s fights with KSI but it has helped bolster Jake’s fighting acumen, and could lead to bigger fights in the future. While beating an athlete is impressive, critics are beginning to question when Paul will step into the ring with a seasoned boxer. The intrigue in seeing him fight YouTubers or athletes from other disciplines is quickly wearing off.

4. Joe Weller v KSI (February 3, 2018)

KSI vs Joe Weller was the fight that gave the world a glimpse of what YouTube boxing could become. After a very small, behind-closed-doors boxing match with fellow UK YouTuber Theo Baker, British YouTuber Joe Weller’s next opponent was none other than KSI, one of the biggest names on the platform. The fight was the first proper YouTube boxing match with an audience in London’s Copper Box Arena.

While the hype in their home country was big for this event, it didn’t quite have the international appeal that later fights did. The fight itself wasn’t brilliant either, with Weller looking like a rabbit in the headlights throughout. He was unable to land any significant hits and was on the back foot the entire time.

That said, as the first of its kind, this was where it all began, and completely changed the influencer landscape, with KSI’s decisive win setting him up for some much bigger fights down the line.

3. Deji v Jake Paul (August 25, 2018)

Deji v Jake Paul looked like the biggest mismatch in boxing when it was first announced. KSI’s younger brother doesn’t possess the same physicality as his older sibling and many questioned whether he would take training seriously. He was going up against Jake Paul, a former high school wrestler who stood several inches taller than him.

That said, Deji did enough to prove himself in the ring, and looked fairly competent up against the younger Paul brother. Although he never really looked like winning it, this was definitely more of a fight than expected and the underdog earned the respect of many doubters. Paul fans will say that Jake’s win was inevitable, but the fight definitely wasn’t as one-sided as many assumed it would be.

2. KSI v Logan Paul (August 25, 2018)

Logan Paul vs KSI 1 was when YouTube boxing became the phenomenon it is today. While Joe Weller v KSI was big in its own right, and a great starting point to see what was possible, KSI and Logan locking horns was exactly what fans wanted to see.

The fight generated 1.3 million PPV buys (and an estimated 1.2 million illegal streams), which is more than the likes of Anthony Joshua v Alexander Povetkin and Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury. It was an absolute spectacle in every sense of the word, and the tie given was the icing on the cake. Fans on either side debated why their man should have won, but the draw was the perfect set-up to a rematch that was even bigger than anybody could have anticipated.

1. KSI v Logan Paul 2 (November 9, 2019)

The only YouTube boxing match that could have possibly topped KSI vs Logan Paul 1 was the sequel. Held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, it was YouTube’s first professional boxing match, with neither fighter sporting headgear.

The thousands of top influencers and celebrities in attendance were treated to a dramatic fight that went the distance. The moment in which Michael Buffer announced the winner will remain etched in the memories of fans forever, as KSI fell to his knees upon hearing the words: “Hailing from the United Kingdom…”

ksi vs logan paul rematch los angeles eddie hearn
YouTube: Logan Paul
KSI vs Logan Paul 2 was huge for YouTube boxing.

This match highlighted everything that is glorious about the sport. Sure, these boxers lack technical ability, but their fights generate as much emotion as any big professional bout. The drama continued following the fight, too, with Logan appealing the result to the Boxing Commission, claiming the point penalties he received were unfair.

While boxing purists may sneer, YouTube boxing is helping to raise the profile of the sport. Indeed, earlier in 2021, Mike Tyson said that it was “the biggest help in the history of boxing.”

As for the Logan Paul v Floyd Mayweather fight, it’s hard to envision this going any way that isn’t a Mayweather win. The biggest question is how much of a fight Paul can put up. An internet celebrity with a 0-1-1 boxing record facing off against one of the greatest fighters to ever live… What could go wrong?

Entertainment

Why Olivia Rodrigo’s song ‘Drivers License’ went viral on TikTok: a timeline

Published: 22/Jan/2021 16:26

by Georgina Smith
Olivia Rodrigo poses in front of some leaves
Instagram: olivia.rodrigo

Share

TikTok

Star of Disney channel’s High School Musical series Olivia Rodrigo has taken TikTok by storm with her new hit ‘Driver’s License,’ with many fans speculating that it was written about co-star Joshua Bassett, and fan theories going viral. Here’s everything that’s happened so far.

17-year-old Olivia Rodrigo is a singer and actress who first made her Disney channel debut with the show Bizaardvark, and then later went on to star in a leading role as part of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Avid TikTok users may recognize her voice from the song ‘All I Want’ that she wrote for the High School Musical series. The song went unexpectedly viral on the app, with many shocked that the beautiful track had originated from a Disney show.

In her debut single ‘Drivers License’ Olivia flexes her insane voice and songwriting talent yet again. But many fans have theorized that the song could be about co-star Joshua Bassett, and it has got people on TikTok making theory videos matching up lyrics of the songs with aspects of her real life, boosting the song’s virality even more.

But how exactly did ‘Driver’s License’ become so viral, and what has happened since the song took off? Here’s everything you need to know.

February 2019 – Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett become co-stars

In February 2019, production began for Disney Channel’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which follows a group of students who put on a production of High School Musical for their school production.

Olivia starred as Nini, who in the show is cast as main female lead Gabriella Montez from the original HSM, and Joshua starred as Ricky, who gets cast as the main male lead, and Gabriella’s love interest, Troy Bolton. The show was also renewed for a second season.

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett sing in HSM the series
YouTube: Disney Music Vevo, Chorus Boy, Salty Pictures
Olivia and Joshua played the leading roles, and love interests, in High School Musical: the Musical: the Series

August 2020 – Olivia Rodrigo hints at a potential breakup

The star was originally asked to write the song ‘All I Want’ for the Disney series, but it found an unexpectedly warm reception on TikTok especially, with countless people using the sound for their own emotional TikToks, surprised to learn that it was part of the soundtrack for a High School Musical series.

Olivia posted her own TikTok with the song in the background, with the in-video caption, “you think you can hurt my feelings? I wrote this song.” In the description beneath the video she wrote, “and that’s on failed relationships,” which led some to believe she had experienced a breakup – though it was unclear who she could have broken up with.

January 8, 2021 – Olivia releases debut single ‘Driver’s License’

Fans of ‘All I Want’ were thrilled when they found out that Olivia would be releasing her debut single, and it’s safe to say people loved the bittersweet lyrics and stunning arrangement of ‘Drivers License’ when it was released on January 8.

On January 9, not long after release, ‘Drivers License’ had ascended to number one on the US iTunes sales charts, a testament to the love the song was getting from her fans, and TikTok users alike.

January 9, 2021 – Theories about the song go viral on TikTok

It didn’t take long for TikTok users to get invested in the emotional meaning behind the song, and many took note of some distinctive lyrics that seemed to match up with events in real life, implying that Joshua was the one who could have prompted the emotional song.

User morganvybihal highlighted some potential ‘easter eggs’ in Olivia’s new music video. She appeared to be wearing a denim borg jacket very similar to one that Joshua wore in the HSM series.

@morganvybihal

#oliviarodrigo dropping easter eggs like Taylor ? lol #greenscreen #tea

♬ Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo – nickie j

They also pulled up an image of Olivia playing a keyboard from the show, matching it up with a scene in the music video that shows her playing a toy piano on the floor, adding to the references that could tie this song to the series in some way.

Another user posted a video in which Olivia recalls her first time driving with Joshua because she didn’t have her permit. The TikTok then plays a short clip of the song in which the star sings “I got my driver’s license last week,” and mentions how they always used to talk about it.

Perhaps most significantly, many suspect that the “blonde girl” Olivia refers to could actually be singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter, as the pair have seemingly got closer lately.

Olivia herself has not confirmed whether the song is about Joshua or not, and seems she just wants to enjoy the success of her new song without directing hate toward any party rumored to be involved. But it’s safe to say that fans are hugely invested in the song and its meaning.

January 10, 2021 – Taylor Swift praises Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia has made no secret of her love for singer Taylor Swift, occasionally posting about her on her Instagram account, and she couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw that Taylor herself had commented on her post about ‘Drivers License’ being next to the popular singer on the iTunes charts.

Taylor wrote, “I say that’s my baby and I’m really proud,” leaving fans (and of course Olivia) delighted that the pair had a chance to interact.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@olivia.rodrigo)

January 22, 2021 – Sabrina Carpenter releases song ‘Skin’

The attention toward Olivia Rodrigo has amped up again after Sabrina Carpenter, the girl that many fans assumed was the “blonde girl” mentioned in Drivers License, released a song of her own.

Her song is titled ‘Skin,’ and listeners noticed some lines in the song that may indicate that it’s a response to Olivia’s insanely popular track.

Sabrina sings, “maybe you didn’t mean it, maybe “blonde” was the only rhyme,” in a potential reference to the iconic “you’re probably with that blonde girl,” line from Olivia’s own song.

In the bridge, Carpenter also sings, “don’t drive yourself insane,” which many also took to be a reference to the theme of driving in the original song.

She has not confirmed that the song is actually about Olivia, but many fans seem to believe it is. Some have said they think the song was written to hit out at the young star, but others actually think that the lyrics taking Olivia’s side against haters, and those prying into their personal lives.

 

Regardless of the intention, the new release has brought attention to the situation again, with countless TikToks going viral for reactions and memes about the exchange.

‘Drivers License’ has quite literally become an overnight sensation, racking up over 9 million views within the space of just a few days. While Olivia hasn’t confirmed who the song is really about — if it’s even about anyone in particular — the song is still proving to be a huge hit for its heartfelt lyrics.