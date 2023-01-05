Hololive reveals new TEMPUS VTubers: HOLOSTARS EN second wave debut

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at andrew.amos@dexerto.com

HOLOSTARS EN is expanding to kick off 2023, with Hololive announcing four new talents joining the existing TEMPUS branch of the all-male VTuber group. Gavis Bettel, Machina X Flayon, Banzoin Hakka, and Josuiji Shinri will all be debuting on January 7.

2023 has only just ticked over, but Hololive are gearing up for a big year by getting the first agency VTuber debut out of the way just a week in.

After launching HOLOSTARS EN in 2022 with the original core four of TEMPUS, they are now introducing four new VTubers into the same branch at the start of January.

Gavis Bettel, Machina X Flayon, Banzoin Hakka, and Josuiji Shinri were all announced as the group’s new members on January 4, with a debut date penned in for January 7, 2023.

Who are TEMPUS’ new VTubers in Hololive?

The four new members in HOLOSTARS EN TEMPUS give a bit of a different vibe compared to the original adventurer’s guild set up by Regis Altare and co. However, much like the rag-tag group before it, they all seamlessly mesh with each other.

Gavis Bettel is described as the “full-time fool”, with a full magician’s getup. His official bio on the TEMPUS website claims he “currently performs in the combat arena, but is planning to take his talents global some day.”

Machina X Flayon is the pilot of TEMPUS, although is a bit of a fast-speaking incoherent mess in his lore.

Banzoin Hakka, with dual-wielded spears, is an exorcist from a long line of exorcists, who “fights not only out of a sense of duty, but also because he feels a special kind of excitement.”

The last member, Josuiji Shinri, is a ronin known for his sharp aim. After going into isolation following a war, he took up his craft once again to help TEMPUS on their mission.

The four tie into the original TEMPUS lore by hopping onto the group following a battle in Xenokuni, which could make for some exciting adventures between the two halves of the first HOLOSTARS EN generation. After all, they do like to roleplay a bit.

The quartet is expected to debut on January 7, 2023, starting at 7PM PT with Gavis Bettel. You can watch all of their debut streams on YouTube.