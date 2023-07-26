Hololive English reveals Gen 3 expansion with five new VTubers in Advent

Hololive English has officially revealed their Gen 3 expansion line-up with five new VTubers in HoloAdvent, with their debut dates announced.

It has been nearly two years since the last expansion of Hololive English in August 2021 with Holo Council, and fans have been waiting for a long time. But after a recent teaser from Hololive, fans will finally see a whole new expansion.

Announced on July 25, Advent is the Gen 3 expansion of Hololive English with fans now being able to take a first look at their new models and names.

Article continues after ad

Holo Advent will be made up of the five different VTubers; Shiori Novella, Koseki Bijou, Nerissa Ravencroft, and FUWAMOCO which is made up of Fuwawa and Mococo Abyssgard.

Story-wise, all five are wanted for something, which has not yet been revealed, further giving some insight into each one’s backstory through a dossier.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Although not the first to ever do it, the addition of FUWAMOCO would mean the first time Hololive has debuted VTuber twins.

Article continues after ad

The five’s addition into Hololive English is the first time since March 2022 that Hololive as a whole has expanded since the announcement of Hololive Indonesia Gen 3 which saw fan-favorite Kobo Kanaeru debut.

Although in between the dry-streak, Hololive added male talents to their roster in their Holostar English group with two generations of Tempus.

Here is a list of the new VTubers and when they will be debuting in order: