How Tayler Holder and Charly Jordan got together - TikTok power couples - Dexerto

Tayler Holder and Charly Jordan are TikTok’s new IT couple and the king and queen of Tayler’s Triller compound.

Now they’re officially super loved up, the adorably romantic TikToks and photoshoots just don’t stop. But it wasn’t always so smooth. Here’s a timeline of how the two ended up together.

July 11 – Tayler confirms breakup with Sommer Ray

After a short-lived, on-off fling with Sommer Ray, Tayler Holder confirmed they had parted ways. It came after Tayler was spotted having lunch with his now-girlfriend Charly Jordan.

Rumors suggested something was brewing between the two of them, prompting Tayler to tweet “I am single. And, I am allowed to have friends.”

While Tayler claimed there was no bad blood, Sommer cryptically tweeted “girl code doesn’t exist to some b*tches I swear.” One week later in an Interview with Celebrity Livin’ Charly claimed that Tayler was “just the homie” and that she had tried to make amends with Sommer, but she had blocked them both on all social media.

September – Rumors circulated

Throughout September and the beginning of October, Charly and Tayler were seen hanging out much more and in some videos, they clearly had a lot of chemistry. They frequently joked about their relationship, with fans speculating that they’re together while they post about being each other’s “best friends.”

October 13 – Tayler confirms relationship

In an Instagram post in October, Tayler confirmed that they’re together, with the two kissing on a beach and looking like much more than friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tayler Holder (@taylerholder)



However, this led people on social media to accuse Holder of cheating on Sommer with Charly when they were still together. In a video titled, ‘A Message To Sommer Ray,’ Tayler denied that he ever cheated on her with Charly Jordan.

However, other rumors continued to spread about the couple on social media in the coming days. Charly had to debunk speculation from paparazzi that she is expecting a baby, completely shutting down the rumors by poking fun at such wild claims about her personal life.

November – Charly & Taylor celebrate one month

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tayler Holder (@taylerholder)

Charly and Tayler are now so loved up that they spent a romantic getaway to Malibu together to celebrate their one month anniversary and posted some adorable TikToks and pictures on Instagram to mark the occasion.

This power couple is clearly going strong, and we can expect plenty more adorable content from them in weeks or even months to come.