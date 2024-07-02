Hawk Tuah girl reveals plan for her own show after “life changing” street interview

Hailey Welch, also known as the ‘hawk tuah’ girl, says she wants to have her own show after her “life changing” street interview skyrocketed her to online stardom.

In June 2024, a clip showing the ‘hawk tuah’ girl took over social media to become the internet’s biggest meme… and it wasn’t long before she became the world’s most sought-after woman.

After many attempts to identify her, Hailey Welch revealed herself by partnering up with Fathead Threads, a hat-making business in her hometown, to release limited-edition merchandise commemorating her viral video.

Tennessee-born Welch made her first public appearance as the ‘hawk tuah’ girl during a Zach Bryan concert on June 30, 2024, and followed up with her first interview since going viral alongside Brianna Lapaglia.

In the interview, Hailey hit out at all of the “creepy” fake social media profiles using her photos and even said that she wants to have her own show after revealing that she had quit her job with plans to pursue content creation.

“I think we’re gonna do a show, and we’re just gonna be on a bunch of podcasts and everything else in-between,” she said. “There’s more to come, don’t worry. There’s more to come.”

(Topic starts at 8:34)

Welch said that the video changed her life overnight, and made it quite clear that she’s ready to capitalize on her newfound fame.

Lapaglia asked how Hailey’s virality has affected her home life, and the ‘hawk tuah’ girl revealed that everyone has been “really supportive.”

“I’ve had maybe one or two nasty comments from it, but all the mommas and everyone else that knows me personally have [stood up for me],” she said.

Hailey has become a viral sensation, prompting big reactions from major names like Joe Rogan, who revealed during a podcast that he was stunned at how much money she’s been able to make after partnering with Fathead Threads for officially licensed hats.