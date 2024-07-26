Hawk Tuah Girl Haliey Welch agrees to MMA training with UFC vet for JoJo Siwa fight

A former professional mixed martial artist has offered to train the Hawk Tuah Girl after she called out JoJo Siwa for a potential fight.

When Hailey Welch, also known as the viral Hawk Tuah Girl, was invited to join Asim Zaidi at the July 25 Karate Combat fight between Sam Alvey and Antonio Arroyo, where he asked who she’d like to take on in a match.

Welch chose singer and professional dancer JoJo Siwa, and while combat sports fans weren’t happy at the prospect, it seems the potential match might not be out of the question after all.

Article continues after ad

That is because Welch has now been offered professional training from Michelle Waterson, the former No. 1 women’s atomweight fighter in the world and former Invicta FC Atomweight Champion.

Following the Karate Combat event, Waterson spoke to Welch and made the 22-year-old an offer in case her fight with Siwa came to fruition.

Article continues after ad

“Listen here girl, if you do end up fighting Jojo Siwa, come down to __,” Waterson said. “I’ll train you, alright?”

Waterson went on to say that she would “get [Welch] ready” for karate combat, Zaidi chiming in to call the viral Hawk Tuah Girl “America’s sweetheart”. Welch was evidently keen, responding with an enthusiastic, “Hell yeah”.

Article continues after ad

Not everyone was confident in Welch’s fighting abilities, however, with Mike Majlak insisting the internet sensation “does not want that fight”. He claimed Siwa was “like six foot six” and would “demolish” Welch (the singer is in fact 5 foot 9).

“Jojo Siwa is like the Bradley Martyn of the female influencer community,” Majlak said. But while he remained unconvinced Welch stood a chance, Josh Palmer believed the Hawk Tuah Girl could out victorious: “Hailey, I got to say, Mike doubts you, please prove him wrong.”

Article continues after ad

As of now, Siwa has yet to respond to Welch’s challenge, leaving the potential match’s probability in the air. We’ll be sure to update you if that changes at any time in the future.