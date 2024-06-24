Joe Rogan stunned by how quickly “hawk tuah” girl made money off viral fame

Podcast legend and UFC commentator Joe Rogan was amazed at how the hawk tuah woman was able to capitalize on her newfound fame right when she started going viral.

If you’ve been online at all in late June, chances are you’ve heard of “hawk tuah” – the internet’s lastest viral slang term.

In June 2024, a woman from Nashville blew up the internet after her street interview with ‘TimandDeeTV’ where she used the words “hawk tuah”, sparking a nonstop wave of memes featuring her catchphrase.

Joe Rogan, never one to shy away from sharing his opinion on viral topics, discussed the hawk tuah woman on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, and how he’s loving the whole situation.

“I love moments like that, where one weird video that’s so funny that the whole world sees,” he explained. “Especially the way she says it. She’s not pretending.”

The host continued on, pondering at what the woman, since identified as Hailey Welch was up to now that she’s gained such notoriety.

“She’s probably panicking,” he said, before one of his guests, comedian Brian Simpson chimed in, “She’s making money! Yea bro, these kids, they own that social media.”

“Oh, I need to buy a shirt!” Rogan exclaimed before taking a look at the woman signing “Hawk Tuah 2024” hats.

Shortly after she and her catchphrase took off, Hailey Welch partnered with the clothing brand Fathead Threads to sell all sorts of merchandise.

“I wonder how much money she’s making off of this? Is it smart that she jumped right on it, because you gotta think it’s only been a few days,” he added. “She’s about to make some TikTok videos, just sitting there with a cup of coffee on the porch, like ‘let me tell you something.’”