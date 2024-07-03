Hawk Tuah girl reveals what her parents really think about her viral fame

The viral Hawk Tuah girl, Hailey Welch, has revealed what her parents really think of her newfound fame after her drunken street interview blew up on social media.

Hailey Welch took the internet by storm in the summer of 2024 after appearing in a street interview where she mouthed the most famous catchphrase of the year: hawk tuah.

Since then, the Tennessee woman has made a fortune selling hats, appeared on stage with country music star Zach Bryan, and even has plans for her own show.

Amid her rise to internet stardom, many have wondered just what her parents think of the shenanigans and the circumstances of her going viral.

Speaking with Brianna Lapaglia on PlanBri, Welch revealed her parents’ thoughts on the situation and they might come as a big surprise to you.

(segment begins at 4:54)

“They think it’s so funny,” Welch said. “They know how I am, though. Cause you can never tell what comes out of my mouth. It’s hit or miss what comes out of my mouth. I just talk out of my ass.”

Welch further addressed rumors that had been circulating that her father is a preacher and wouldn’t condone her street interview.

“My father is so far from a preacher, it’s crazy,” she explained, shutting down the claims.

Since going viral, there have been quite a few absurd claims made about the Hawk Tuah girl, such as a rumor that she was fired from her job as a preschool teacher and that CB&S bank would be offering limited-edition debit cards featuring Hailey’s likeness.

Now that Hailey has broken her silence and even created official Instagram and TikTok accounts, expect to learn more about her and who she is in the months ahead as she continues to upload content and share details through interviews.