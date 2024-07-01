‘Hawk Tuah’ girl calls out “creepy” fake social media accounts in first-ever interview

Hailey Welch, also known as the ‘hawk tuah’ girl across social media, called all the fake social media accounts using her pictures “creepy” in her first interview since going viral.

Ever since the video of Hailey Welch was uploaded on Tim and Dee TV’s Instagram page, she’s taken over social media as the face of the internet’s latest viral trend.

She joined country music star Zach Bryan on stage during a concert on June 30, 2024, marking her first public outing since the initial video went viral.

After the concert, Welch sat down with Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ Lapaglia for her first-ever interview. In it, she debunked some rumors, shared her thoughts about going viral, and called out the “creepy” fake accounts using her pictures.

YouTube/Tim&DeeTV

Bri asked about Hailey’s current status on social media, and she revealed that all her social media accounts were deleted months before the viral ‘hawk tuah’ clip.

“I deleted all my social media like six months ago for personal reasons, I never really got on it or anything like that,” she said before revealing that her new team is working on giving her a social media presence.

They went on to talk about how the video blowing up started a search to identify the woman, who revealed that she initially didn’t want to be known as the ‘hawk tuah’ girl. However, the flood of fake accounts on social media has made her want to be more vocal.

“They started spelling my name wrong and started making accounts of me. They got pictures from my friend’s social media accounts and stuff like that,” she said. “It’s kind of creepy seeing your face on another account that doesn’t belong to you.”

Welch also helped debunk more rumors that have been spread around the internet, including the idea that her father is a pastor who was angry at her newfound fame.

“My father’s so far from a preacher it’s crazy,” she said before later revealing that her parents think the clip is “so funny.”

It’s unknown what the ‘hawk tuah’ girl has in store for her future, but she made it quite clear that she’s not going anywhere anytime soon.