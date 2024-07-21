Hawk Tuah girl hangs out with Jake Paul after his boxing win

The Hawk Tuah girl met up with Jake Paul and posted a photo with the YouTuber after his knockout win over Mike Perry.

Hailey Welch, also known as the Hawk Tuah girl, was spotted ringside as the YouTuber-turned-boxer secured his 10th victory in boxing by defeating Mike Perry with a 6th-round knockout.

Since exploding on the internet, she has mingled with numerous celebrities, including NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and country star Zach Bryan, with whom she has performed on stage.

After Jake Paul‘s victory over the former UFC fighter, Hailey took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of herself with the boxer and even WWE legend Hulk Hogan.

The post also included a video that showed Jake thanking her for coming. She replied: “Thank you for having me,” before the 27-year-old called her a “legend.”

According to the caption of Hailey’s post, which has amassed over 115,700 likes and counting, Jake has now turned her into a boxing fan.

During the match, the 19-year-old was seen standing and cheering for Jake. In a clip posted after he won, she was heard saying: “That was some good sh*t, that was some good sh*t right there.”

Under her Instagram post, many fans were excited to see her hanging out with celebrities. “I‘m so happy for her. Even if it was just a funny lil video that got her here, she seems great. I think she deserves her moment,” one supporter commented.

“Live your life, girl. Not everyone gets to do what you do,” another wrote. “Something about this girl becoming famous overnight makes me so happy,” a third added.

Hailey’s appearance at the boxing match comes after she admitted to feeling “embarrassed” to leave the house after her explicit interview went viral.