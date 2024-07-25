Hawk Tuah girl urges South Park to “give her a call” for episode appearance

The viral Hawk Tuah girl, Haliey Welch, wants to be in a South Park episode and is urging creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker to get in touch with her.

Welch blew up the internet in June 2024 after appearing in a YouTube street interview and used the words “hawk tuah” to describe the act of spitting.

Those two random words, and Welch’s delivery of the phrase, instantly propelled her to internet stardom leaving even Joe Rogan impressed by how quickly she took advantage of her newfound fame.

In the month that followed, Welch acknowledged she has only has “fifteen minutes of fame” and is making the most of it by appearing on podcasts, making follow-up videos and launching a merch line.

In a July 24 TikTok video, Haliey responded to comments left by fans and one in particular stood out when a viewer remarked that they compared her rise to fame made them feel like they were in a South Park episode.

“I mean, I do, too,” Welch replied. “I basically live my whole life in a South Park episode. So, South Park, give me a call!”

South Park has a history of poking fun at pop culture phenomenon’s such as Logan Paul’s Prime Hydration and World of Warcraft, so Welch’s story could serve as the perfect theme for an episode.

Even if South Park isn’t interested in a collab, Haliey Welch announced plans for her own show during an interview with Brianna Lapaglia.

“I think we’re gonna do a show, and we’re just gonna be on a bunch of podcasts and everything else in-between,” she said. “There’s more to come, don’t worry. There’s more to come.”

The Hawk Tuah girl has also expressed interest in jumping into the world of influencer fighting, revealing she wants to take on singer JoJo Siwa. However, the combat sports world isn’t sold on the idea, calling the potential bout a “disgrace.”