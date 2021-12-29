Hasan threatens Greekgodx with Twitch ban after ‘drama-farming’ comment

Greekgodx’s Twitch return included a quick stop over at HasanAbi’s channel that almost earned him a ban after a ‘drama-farming’ comment went awry.

During a stream, titled “CDC cucked by capitalism,” the commentary streamer stopped Greek in his tracks when trying to crack wise during a talk on the global health situation.

Greek made a quick comment that “most cases [of the virus] are fake stats.” The statement invited a quick lashing from the channel’s host, who made it clear that he wasn’t interested in entertaining such remarks.

“Greek, I’m going to let you know that your privilege as a streamer doesn’t allow you to spread [misinformation] in this chat,” Hasan said. “So you can f**king go back and complain about it on your own stream.”

Hasan called out Greek, saying he was trying to farm drama with the comment and was quick to tell him that his behavior could lead to a ban.

“Imma let you know that you are teetering on the edge of a ban,” he said. “I will ban you. I’m sure that you can farm some more drama as a consequence of that.

“Like I said, idiots need a place to go to as well… and you can be that safe harbor for all of those idiots that I have already banned here. But you’re aching for one right now.”

Top streamers on Twitch regularly interact with each other, but it sounds like a line was crossed that Hasan felt needed to be reinforced.

Twitch audiences were beside themselves, with the video amassing nearly 20k views in a couple of hours since the clip went live.

Though Greek is looking to make his return to Twitch, some of his antics aren’t gonna fly by Hasan on his channel.