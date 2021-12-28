Twitch streamer Fuslie told to “deactivate” after spectacular Valorant fail

Popular Twitch streamer Fuslie had one of the all-time greatest FPS fails of all time after an embarrassing Valorant play that needs to be seen to be believed.

Hockey great Wayne Gretzky once said, “you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” It’s unclear if Fuslie was familiar with this quote, but unfortunately for her, this strategy resulted in a brutal misplay.

During a December 27 stream, Fuslie was playing Valorant with some friends. As her team approached victory ahead 11-5, the entertainer found herself in a firefight that she had no business losing.

As her team indicated there was a foe hiding behind a pillar, Fuslie moved into position to eliminate them, gaining a huge advantage when the adversary moved within line of sight.

Despite burst firing, the Twitch star missed numerous shots as her target danced in front of her, dodging bullets like he was Neo from The Matrix facing off against Stormtroopers from Star Wars.

The player, simply known as Kris, dangled between shots and even reloaded their weapon before finally firing back to kill the streamer.

Even Fuslie was shocked by her bad aim, but just started laughing resulting in DisguisedToast joking that she should deactivate her account over the clip.

“Fuslie, end your stream. Deactivate your Twitch account,” he chuckled. “You can’t come back from that.”

For her part, Fuslie took the whole thing in stride and got right back to playing, but further said that she “almost ended her stream.”

It’s good to see, however, that the streamer did post the clip to Twitter as some self-deprecating humor and didn’t rage after the embarrassing play.