Hasan calls Twitch stupid for banning chatters using the “c-word”

Twitch star Hasan has called the platform “stupid” for how it bans people in chat for saying the word “cracker,” with many considering it a racial slur.

Back in 2021, the topic between high-profile Twitch streamers involved the word “cracker” and whether or not it would be classified as a racial slur.

Hasan made it quite clear that he didn’t think the word was offensive, and he went on to use it so much that Twitch ended up banning him for seven days in December 2021. xQc spoke up following Hasan’s ban, saying that the word is “trashy” and has no place on the platform.

Two years later, Hasan revealed that he still has some animosity towards the platform after calling it “stupid” for how it bans people who use the word in chat.

During his May 20, 2024, broadcast, one of Hasan’s viewers asked about the “c-word,” prompting others to question why it was censored in chat.

“The reason why it’s censored in chat is because people will sit in this chat 24/7 and report you, and you will get banned because Twitch is f**king stupid,” he said.

“That is why the word is banned, not because the word is inappropriate to say or something like that.”

In the height of the conversation around “cracker,” Hasan was far from the only one banned for using the word on stream.

Just Chatting streamer BruceDropEmOff was banned for using the word, prompting him to hit out at the platform on social media. “I wish Twitch was this consistent at protecting people of color,” he said.

Former 100 Thieves star Froste, JustaMinx, and two others were also banned in the weeks following Hasan’s seven-day suspension.

Everyone’s thoughts on the term being a racial slur are different, but using slurs on the platform is against the site’s TOS.

“[You may not] Use hateful slurs, either untargeted or directed towards another individual. We allow certain words or terms, which might otherwise violate our policy, to be used in an empowering way or as terms of endearment when such intent is clear,” it reads.