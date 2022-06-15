Hasan slams xQc for promoting gambling amid streamer tier list drama

Twitch star Hasan ‘Hasanabi’ Piker called out fellow broadcaster Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel for “promoting crypto gambling” after xQc placed Hasan quite low on his streamer tier list.

xQc made waves in the streaming community when he put out his official Twitch streamer tier list, ranking all of his high-profile colleagues on the broadcasting platform.

The 26-year-old broadcaster ended up ranking 50 influencers in total, one of them being Hasan, who he placed in the B tier.

Hasan, apparently, wasn’t too thrilled with his placement and shared the reason why he believes he was put so low.

Hasan hits back at xQc over stream tier list placement

xQc explained that he actually “likes Hasan a lot” during the tier list broadcast, despite putting him fairly low.

However, the French-Canadian put him B mostly because “he doesn’t play a lot of games, so it cuts his versatility a little bit.”

Hasan believed that there was a different reason he wasn’t in the A or S tier.

On his private backup Twitter account, Piker said: “xQc probably ranked be a B list streamer because I won’t f**king have him on when a trending political thing is happening where he has to act like he cares to farm the last ounce of the Twitch directory before he goes back to promoting crypto gambling to teens for multiple millions.”

The 30-year-old streamer has been vocal in his opposition to sponsored gambling streams and took a stand against it when xQc returned to streaming slots in May.

Hasan claims it’s much more personal than just his lack of “versatility” as a streamer, and that his refusal to have Lengyel on his stream led to the low ranking.