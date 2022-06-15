xQc’s streamer tier list: Ranks Ludwig, Asmongold, Pokimane, & more

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has revealed which streamers he believes are at the top of their game with his own streamer tier list with Tyler1, Mizkif, Ludwig, and Asmongold making an appearance. However, it’s no surprise who xQc ranked the highest.
xQc landed himself in hot water recently amid the gambling sponsorship drama. However, that hasn’t done anything to dull his status as one of Twitch’s most popular streamers.
With 10.8 million followers on the platform as of writing, he is regarded by some fans as the “king” of Twitch after taking the title of the most-watched streamer in 2020 and 2021.
So, it’s safe to say when xQc shared his thoughts on who he thinks are the best streamers in the community, fans were eager to see he ranked the highest and lowest.
xQc’s unveils his streamer tier list
On June 14, xQc shared his streamer tier list with fans. Featuring the likes of Disguised Toast, Fuslie, and Hasan, xQc ranked 50 popular and up-and-coming creators from the bottom ‘D’ tier to the very top ‘F-The Face Of Twitch.’ However, there were only four who made it to the top spot.
F tier
- xQc
- Summit1g
- Asmongold
- Tyler
A Tier
- Ludwig
- Sodapoppin
- Mizkif
- Destiny
- MoonMoon
- Pokelawls,
- Kitboga,
- Dr Disrespect
- Shroud,
- Clint Stevens
- Lirik
- MoistCr1TiKaL
B Tier
- Disguised Toast
- AdmiralBulldog
- 39daph
- AustinShow
- NymN
- Hasan
- Myth
- Pokimane
- Jinnytty
- Jake’n’Bake
- Greekgodx
- Kripparrian
- Forsen
- Tfue
- Fuslie
- Hikaru
- Erobb221
- Esfand
- Trainwreck
- DansGaming
- aimbotcalvin
- ItsSliker
- Nmplol
- LilyPichu
- Cohh Carnage
C Tier
- Ninja
- Symfuhny
- Cloakzy
- Mitch Jones
- Gross Gore
- Maya
- Scarra
- Pink_Sparkles
D Tier
- Vadikus007
- chocoTaco
xQc’s choices certainly sparked a great deal of debate among his chat. However, he was ultimately pleased with the result calling it a “good list.”
