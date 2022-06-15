xQc’s streamer tier list: Ranks Ludwig, Asmongold, Pokimane, & more

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has revealed which streamers he believes are at the top of their game with his own streamer tier list with Tyler1, Mizkif, Ludwig, and Asmongold making an appearance. However, it’s no surprise who xQc ranked the highest.

xQc landed himself in hot water recently amid the gambling sponsorship drama. However, that hasn’t done anything to dull his status as one of Twitch’s most popular streamers.

With 10.8 million followers on the platform as of writing, he is regarded by some fans as the “king” of Twitch after taking the title of the most-watched streamer in 2020 and 2021.

Advertisement

So, it’s safe to say when xQc shared his thoughts on who he thinks are the best streamers in the community, fans were eager to see he ranked the highest and lowest.

xQc’s unveils his streamer tier list

On June 14, xQc shared his streamer tier list with fans. Featuring the likes of Disguised Toast, Fuslie, and Hasan, xQc ranked 50 popular and up-and-coming creators from the bottom ‘D’ tier to the very top ‘F-The Face Of Twitch.’ However, there were only four who made it to the top spot.

F tier

xQc

Summit1g

Asmongold

Tyler

A Tier

Ludwig

Sodapoppin

Mizkif

Destiny

MoonMoon

Pokelawls,

Kitboga,

Dr Disrespect

Shroud,

Clint Stevens

Lirik

MoistCr1TiKaL

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

B Tier

Disguised Toast

AdmiralBulldog

39daph

AustinShow

NymN

Hasan

Myth

Pokimane

Jinnytty

Jake’n’Bake

Greekgodx

Kripparrian

Forsen

Tfue

Fuslie

Hikaru

Erobb221

Esfand

Trainwreck

DansGaming

aimbotcalvin

ItsSliker

Nmplol

LilyPichu

Cohh Carnage

C Tier

Ninja

Symfuhny

Cloakzy

Mitch Jones

Gross Gore

Maya

Scarra

Pink_Sparkles

D Tier

Vadikus007

chocoTaco

xQc’s choices certainly sparked a great deal of debate among his chat. However, he was ultimately pleased with the result calling it a “good list.”