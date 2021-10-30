Hasan slams “deranged” Twitch viewers for harassing him and his family

Popular Twitch streamer Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker opened up about his experience with viewers constantly harassing him and his family, and he’s sick and tired of it.



As influencers continue to grow and grow, it’s not uncommon for them to be subject to harassment both online and in real life. After all, being in a prominent role online puts a hefty spotlight on everything you do.

However, the harassment that creators face on a daily basis can sometimes go a step further. It’s often that families and friends of a popular personality also get dragged into the mix as well.

Popular political content creator HasanAbi has hit out at those viewers who have endlessly doxed him, swatted his home, and even harassed his family over the last few months.

Speaking during his October 29 stream, Hasan opened up about his experience with the endless amounts of harassment that both he and his family receive, saying he had “caved” by speaking about it openly.

Visibly frustrated, Hasan expressed how the constant issues are making him feel: “It’s making me lose my mind. Everything I do, every little thing I do, there’s never anything I can do that’s right. There’s just an endless sea of f**king weirdos that track every single thing I do.”

He continued: “They dox me, they f**king send swat teams to my house, I’m sick and tired of it. They harass my family members. There, I said it, I openly said. That’s what the f**k is going on behind the scenes all the goddamn time. I’m sick and tired of it dude, f**k.”

Hasan added that the people doing it are “deranged” and “sick f**ks” but it’s probably the only source of entertainment they get.

Needless to say, harassment to content creators is unwarranted, however, it’s only in an ideal world where they won’t experience it.