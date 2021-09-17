Bella Poarch explains why online harassment nearly made her quit TikTok

TikTok star-turned-music sensation Bella Poarch has revealed that the amount of online harassment she received when her career took off nearly led to her leaving TikTok.

24-year-old Bella Poach has been undoubtedly one of the biggest successes to emerge from TikTok’s rapidly rising popularity. She has over 80 million followers on the video-sharing site alone, and originally blew up thanks to her iconic ‘head-bobbing’ dance with the face zoom effect.

She has since gone on to score huge hits with her singles ‘Build a B*tch’ and ‘INFERNO,’ with the former getting over 300 million views on YouTube.

Bella has previously spoken about how that track was partly inspired by how she got bullied when she was younger, specifically about what she looked like, and it certainly seemed to resonate with many fans.

Advertisement

In an interview with The Face, the star has also spoken about the immense amount of hate she received online after she blew up online.

“I was reading all 10,000 comments one by one,” she explained, and after her depression became severe, her therapist suggest that she ‘stop uploading altogether.’

However, her determination to pivot her career to be more music-oriented kept her going. “I thought, this is probably an opportunity for me. If I start letting my fans know that I love music and that I want to be an artist, maybe it will work out,” she said.

Fortunately, things are working out for the star now, and she says that she gets plenty of support online now too. “I know there are a lot of people who are doubting me but I’m working so hard. After I released Build a Bitch, my confidence just shot up. I go through my messages and people have said the song helped them with their confidence… That’s why I’m making music,” Bella added.

Advertisement

Fans are already looking forward to new projects from the singer, and with her meeting up with huge stars like members of BLACKPINK, it looks like she’s only going to continue to become more successful.