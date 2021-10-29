Pokimane disgusted after Mizkif eats avocado off her sock for 100 Twitch subs

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys was left grossed out after fellow streamer Mizkif thought it would be a good idea to eat an avocado that had been on one of her dirty socks.

During an October broadcast, the two were watching an episode of Loot Goblins featuring Esfand and Emiru when Pokimane spotted that her cohort dropped an avocado.

Rather than just throwing it out, Pokimane held up her sock, which still had the fruit on it, prompting Mizkif to grab it with his hand.

“No!” she sighed after the streamer took it, but soon thereafter put it right back down on the sock again. “Also no!”

Pokimane dares Mizkif to eat fruit off her sock

However, not one to shy away from a content-making opportunity, the Canadian turned to Miz and dared him to eat it. Now, why would he do such a thing? Because she was willing to put 100 gifted subs on the line if he actually did it.

After looking at her for a brief second, Mizkif extended his hand once again, accepting the challenge laid before him. With the gauntlet thrown down, his Twitch chat began egging him on to follow through with the bet.

“Give it to me,” he instructed before popping the whole fruit into his mouth, devouring it with ease.

“That is so gross!” the disgusted Anys laughed. “Good content, though.”

As for how the avocado tasted, according to Miz, there was a “little extra flavoring” and sweat, but overall, it “wasn’t bad,” which caused Pokimane to gag a bit.

Needless to say, there are plenty of ways for streamers to get subscribers that don’t involve Pokimane’s socks, but we gotta hand it to Mizkif for following through with the bet and taking it like a champ.